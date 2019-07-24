Yukon First Nations Leaders Launch Federal Election Strategy 2019 'A Yukon That Leads' with AFN National Chief Perry Bellegarde at AFN 2019 Annual General Assembly

FREDERICTON, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Yukon First Nations Chiefs, Elders, women's and youth representatives travelled across the country to the traditional territory of the Wolastoqey – Maliseet this week for the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) Annual General Assembly to publicly launch their Federal Election Strategy 2019 called 'A Yukon That Leads'.

"The federal election strategy, 'A Yukon That Leads', is a perfect example of Yukon First Nations demonstrating innovative and timely leadership, encouraging First Nations citizens young and old to get out and vote and make an impact this fall," said AFN Yukon Regional Chief Kluane Adamek. "At our recent AFN Yukon annual summit, Chiefs were unanimous in their support for a strategy that places Yukon First Nations priorities front and centre in the federal election campaign."

"First Nations turned out in record numbers during the last federal election and we're working to increase our numbers in this fall's election," said AFN National Chief Perry Bellegarde. "First Nations in the Yukon and elsewhere share many priorities, including the climate change crisis. First Nations in the Yukon are on the frontlines of this challenge and are witnessing the direct environmental impacts to our lands and rivers. First Nations are a force in the upcoming election and our message is that if you want to be an MP or Prime Minister, you need to listen to First Nations."

Kwanlin Dün First Nation Chief Doris Bill, Tr'ondek Hwech'in First Nation Chief Roberta Joseph, White River First Nation Chief Angela Demit, Kluane First Nation Chief Bob Dickson and Vuntut Gwitchin Chief Dana Tizya-Tramm all joined AFN National Chief Perry Bellegarde and Yukon Regional Chief Kluane Adamek for the media availability to express their support for the federal election strategy.

The Yukon First Nations Federal Election Strategy can be found at: www.afnyukon.ca

The Assembly of First Nations (AFN) Yukon Region works with all 14 Yukon First Nations to support advancing their priorities and interests on the national level, at their direction. The Yukon Regional Chief leads the AFN Yukon regional office and sits on the AFN's National Executive.

The Assembly of First Nations is the national organization representing First Nation citizens in Canada. Follow AFN on Twitter @AFN_Comms, @AFN_Updates.

