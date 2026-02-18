This is a joint Intergovernmental Forum news release.

WHITEHORSE, YT, Feb. 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, Yukon First Nations and representatives from the governments of Yukon and Canada gathered on the Traditional Territories of Kwanlin Dün First Nation and Ta'an Kwäch'än Council for the Intergovernmental Forum.

The forum focused on a range of issues, including Arctic security, child and family services, collaborative fiscal policy, energy, health, infrastructure, and land use planning.

Yukon First Nations and governments of Canada and Yukon leaders gathered for the Intergovernmental Forum in Whitehorse, Yukon on February 18, 2026. First row – seated - left to right: Government of Canada Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services Ginette Lavack, Yukon Premier Currie Dixon, Council of Yukon First Nations Grand Chief Math’ieya Alatini, Government of Canada Minister of Crown-Indigenous Rebecca Alty, and Government of Canada Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency Rebecca Chartrand Second row - standing – left to right: Yukon Senator Pat Duncan, Government of Yukon Minister of Community Services Cory Bellmore, Government of Yukon Minister of Education Scott Kent, Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation Councillor Harold Frost Jr., First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun Chief Dawna Hope, Tr’ondëk Hwëch'in Hähké (Chief) Darren Taylor, Selkirk First Nation Chief Sharon Nelson, Little Salmon/Carmacks First Nation Chief Russell Blackjack, Ta’an Kwäch’än Council Chief Ruth Massie, Kluane First Nation Kwänathi inlį (Chief) Robert (Bob) Dickson, Liard First Nation Chief Stephen Charlie, Government of Yukon Minister of Health and Social Services Brad Cathers, Champagne and Aishihik First Nations Dän nätthe äda (Chief) Kh’úkhįá (Barb Joe), Government of Yukon Minister of Economic Development Jen Gehmair, Government of Yukon Minister of Highways and Public Works Linda Benoit, Teslin Tlingit Council Deputy Naa Shaáde Háni Ted Smarch, Kwanlin Dün First Nation Chief Sean (Uyenets’echᶖa) Smith, and Yukon Member of Parliament and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs Brendan Hanley. Photo credit: Government of Canada/Cathie Archbould (CNW Group/Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada)

Participants included Yukon First Nations, Council of Yukon First Nations Grand Chief Math'ieya Alatini, Yukon Premier Currie Dixon, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Rebecca Alty, Minister of Northern Affairs Rebecca Chartrand, and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services Ginette Lavack.

For over 20 years, the Intergovernmental Forum has brought governments together to strengthen relationships and support dialogue and collaboration on shared priorities. By working cooperatively, Yukon First Nations, the Government of Yukon, and the Government of Canada make decisions that positively impact the well-being of people living in Yukon.

Quotes

"Forums like this one today in Whitehorse bring everyone together to focus on what matters most to northerners. Listening to different perspectives and working together across all levels of government on key shared priorities helps communities grow stronger, supports local economies, and makes a real difference across the North."

The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand

Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

"The Intergovernmental Forum helps us move faster on shared priorities and turn collaboration into action. I see real progress in our partnerships with Yukon First Nations and the Government of Yukon on housing, infrastructure, health, and economic development. By working together in a spirit of respect and shared leadership, we're building a stronger, more prosperous North."

The Honourable Rebecca Alty

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"Today's gathering shows what we can achieve when governments come together in partnership. By listening, sharing knowledge, and working together, we can strengthen services, respond to community needs, and create meaningful impact for children, families, and communities across Yukon."

Member of Parliament Ginette Lavack

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services

"This partnership between Yukon First Nations, the Government of Yukon, and the Government of Canada ensures programs and services reflect community priorities. Indigenous Services Canada remains committed to strengthening outcomes for First Nations governments and citizens across Yukon."

The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty

Minister of Indigenous Services

"The Intergovernmental Forum is a valuable opportunity for the Government of Yukon and Yukon First Nations Chiefs to meet with federal Ministers. Today, we brought a strong Yukon voice to the table in discussing collaboration and collective action with the federal government that meets our needs and interests and supports a growing and thriving Yukon. Thank you to everyone participating in the rich productive discussion. I look forward to further outreach and progress on our shared priorities at the upcoming Yukon Days."

Premier Currie Dixon

Government of Yukon

"The Intergovernmental Forum is an important space for Yukon First Nations to speak directly to the priorities that matter most to our people. These discussions allow us to set priorities based on the implementation of our Final Agreements and to advance them directly with the governments of Yukon and Canada."

Grand Chief Math'ieya Alatini

Council of Yukon First Nations

Quick facts

The Intergovernmental Forum was created in 2002 to provide a space for northern leaders to meet, enhance intergovernmental relationships, effectively implement land claim and self-government agreements, and collaborate on other shared priorities. The Intergovernmental Forum's Protocol was updated in 2007, and again in 2019.

Since 2019, the Forum has taken place twice in Ottawa and three times in Kwanlin (the name for Whitehorse in the local Southern Tutchone language).

Many of Canada's modern treaties are in Yukon. Of the Yukon's 14 First Nations, 11 have signed Final and Self-Government Agreements with the governments of Canada and Yukon, and are members of the Intergovernmental Forum. The remaining three Yukon First Nations, who have not signed these agreements, are also welcome to participate at Intergovernmental Forum.

Associated links

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

X: @GCIndigenous, GovCan – North

Facebook: @GCIndigenous, GovCan – North, yukongov, CYFN

Instagram: @gcindigenous, GovCan North, @councilofyukonfirstnations

Bluesky: @yukon.ca

You can subscribe to receive Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.cirnac.gc.ca/RSS.

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

For more information, media may contact: Erika Lashbrook Knutson, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Rebecca Chartrand , Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor, [email protected]; Patrick Vaughan, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, [email protected]; CIRNAC Media Relations: Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, [email protected]; Livi McElrea, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services, [email protected]; ISC Media Relations: [email protected]; Tim Kucharuk, Press Secretary, Cabinet Communications, Government of Yukon, 867-335-2419, [email protected]; Brigitte Parker, Communications, Government of Yukon, 867-332-0004, [email protected]; Stephanie Joe, Communications, Council of Yukon First Nations, 867-393-9200 ext. 9223, [email protected]