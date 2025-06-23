Yuill Family Foundation Makes Transformational $5 Million Gift to Improve Cardiac Care in Medicine Hat

MEDICINE HAT, AB, June 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Cardiac care in Southeastern Alberta is set for a major transformation thanks to a landmark $5 million donation from Bill and Elizabeth Yuill through the Yuill Family Foundation. Announced at a celebration hosted by the Medicine Hat Health Foundation, the gift marks a pivotal moment in the Bringing Hearts Home campaign—a regional initiative to enhance heart health across Southern Alberta.

This visionary donation will help bring to life the Southern Alberta Centre for Cardiac Excellence, led by Dr. Sayeh Zielke, Chair of the Southern Alberta Cardiac Sciences Advisory Cabinet. The Centre is part of a collaborative campaign driven by the Chinook Regional Hospital Foundation, in partnership with local health foundations and Alberta Health Services.

"When we learned that cardiac mortality in our region is 26.6% higher than the rest of Alberta, we knew we had to act," said Bill Yuill. "We were moved by the clarity of the vision and Dr. Zielke's commitment to meaningful change."

Expanding Access to Local Cardiac Care

The Yuill family's gift will directly benefit Medicine Hat by improving access to both urgent and preventive cardiac services. Funded enhancements include:

A state-of-the-art Echocardiography Lab and Cardiac CT scanner, reducing the need for patients to travel for diagnostics

Cardiac Intensive Care Unit (CICU) beds and equipment to treat critically ill patients locally

"Families will now have access to enhanced cardiac care right here in Medicine Hat," said Dr. Zielke. "This generous gift allows us to respond more quickly to emergencies and support patients in their recovery at home, where they feel strongest."

Focusing on Prevention

Of the $5 million, $2 million is designated for new community-based initiatives in cardiac prevention. These eﬀorts will support early detection, education, and lifestyle changes to help reduce the risk of heart disease in our region.

"Bill and Elizabeth understood that great cardiac care begins long before a crisis," Dr. Zielke added. "This investment will help people live longer, healthier lives."

A Unified Regional Effort

The project is being guided by the Southern Alberta Cardiac Sciences Advisory Cabinet, a regional body that includes the Mayors of Lethbridge and Medicine Hat, physicians, and prominent leaders in business, agriculture, education, and emergency services. Their collective leadership ensures this initiative reflects community priorities across the South Zone.

"This is an extraordinary moment for our community," said Heather Bach, Executive Director of the Medicine Hat Health Foundation. "The Yuill family's generosity will leave a lasting legacy of better health for generations."

Rooted in a long-standing tradition of philanthropy, the Yuill family's gift represents not only an investment in hospital infrastructure—but a catalyst for innovation and long-term health system transformation.

"Sometimes you get the chance to help start something that will matter for generations," said Mr. Yuill. "We believe this is one of those moments."

To learn more about the Bringing Hearts Home Campaign, visit:

www.crhfoundation.ca/cardiaccare

SOURCE Chinook Regional Hospital Foundation

Media Inquiries: Heather Bach, Executive Director, Medicine Hat Health Foundation, (403) 528-8142, [email protected]; Crystal Elliott, Chief Executive Officer, Chinook Regional Hospital Foundation, (403) 388-6001, [email protected]; Jennifer Vanderlaan, Senior Communications Advisor, Alberta Health Services, (403) 715-5518, [email protected]