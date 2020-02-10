YSS Corp. Announces Opening of YSS Grande Prairie

CALGARY, Feb. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - YSS Corp.™ ("YSS" or the "Company") (TSXV: YSS) (WKN: A2PMAX), a premier Canadian cannabis retailer operating under the YSS CannabisTM and Sweet Tree CannabisTM brands, is pleased to announce that the opening of its new Grande Prairie location took place on February 8th, 2020. The store opening marks the Company's 17th operating cannabis retail location and is located at 10210 - 111 Street in Grande Prairie, Alberta.

YSS now has operating stores servicing customers across Alberta and in Saskatchewan, including locations in Calgary (6), Edmonton, Red Deer, Vermilion, Stony Plain, Vegreville, Spruce Grove, Lloydminster, High River, Okotoks, Grande Prairie and Swift Current. YSS is actively advancing plans to expand into Ontario by leveraging experience and knowledge gained through growth in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

"YSS' extension north to Grande Prairie continues our strategic expansion, further building out the Company's geographic coverage and brand presence," said Theo Zunich, President and CEO of YSS Corp. "We are excited to bring our continually expanding product selection and dedication to customer service to the people of Grande Prairie".

The initial introduction of cannabis edibles in January 2020 has further diversified YSS' product offering and has been met with strong demand and positive customer feedback. Further to this, on February 7, 2020, the Alberta Gaming Liquor and Cannabis Commission reversed the decision to postpone the introduction of cannabis vaporizer products, which are now expected to be available in Alberta stores within the next two weeks. YSS remains dedicated to delivering an independent, welcoming and comfortable retail experience for our customers including the newest product releases, a carefully curated menu, educational resources and friendly, knowledgeable staff.

YSS is committed to becoming the trusted destination for cannabis in Canada by creating and delivering a premier in-store retail experience through understanding customer demands and data, implementing standardized procedures, investing in brand and retail design, offering interactive in-store technology, and developing an experienced and welcoming team. The Company views the continued investment in customer experience as instrumental to establishing customer loyalty, brand recognition and ultimately, future business.

About YSS Corp.

With retail operations under the YSSTM and Sweet TreeTM brands, YSS Corp. is a premium cannabis retailer and the trusted destination to explore and discover cannabis in Canada. YSS operates 17 locations across Alberta and in Saskatchewan under the YSS and Sweet Tree brands. In addition, YSS maintains a strategic portfolio of under construction, secured and prospective locations that represent future organic growth potential for the Company. YSS management brings proven expertise across capital markets, retail operations, hospitality, cannabis, financial management and a strong commitment to deliver shareholder value by leveraging high-quality opportunities within this exciting new industry. The YSS retail experience is built on our five fundamental pillars: convenience, value, selection, team, and above all else, trust.

