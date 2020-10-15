YSS Corp. Announces Grand Opening of YSS Hamptons in Edmonton

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - YSS Corp. (the "Company" or "YSS") (TSXV: YSS) (WKN: A2PMAX), a premier Canadian cannabis retailer with operations under the YSS™ and Sweet Tree™ brands and a trusted destination to explore and discover cannabis in Canada, is pleased to announce the grand opening of YSS Hamptons in Edmonton, scheduled for Friday, October 15, 2020. YSS Hamptons is located at 19908 Lessard Road NW, West off Anthony Henday Drive.

Following the opening of YSS Hamptons in Edmonton, YSS will have 18 operating stores located in Calgary (6), Edmonton (2), Red Deer, Vermilion, Stony Plain, Vegreville, Spruce Grove, Lloydminster, High River, Okotoks, Grand Prairie and Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

The Company has commenced construction activities on its next two stores located in Calgary, Alberta and Waterloo, Ontario.

About YSS Corp.

With retail operations under the YSS™ and Sweet Tree™ brands, YSS Corp. is a premium cannabis retailer and the trusted destination to explore and discover cannabis in Canada. Following opening of YSS Hamptons, YSS will operate 18 stores across Alberta and in Saskatchewan under the YSS and Sweet Tree brands. In addition, YSS maintains a strategic portfolio of under construction, secured and prospective locations that represent future organic growth potential for the Company. YSS management brings proven expertise across capital markets, retail operations, hospitality, cannabis, financial management and a strong commitment to deliver shareholder value by leveraging high-quality opportunities within this exciting new industry. The YSS retail experience is built on our five fundamental pillars: convenience, value, selection, team, and above all else, trust.

