YSS Corp. Announces Closing of Acquisition of Sweet Tree Swift Current, Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market and Board Appointment

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - YSS Corp. (the "Company" or "YSS") (TSXV: YSS) (WKN: A2PMAX), a premier Canadian cannabis retailer with operations under the YSSTM and Sweet TreeTM brands and a trusted destination to explore and discover cannabis in Canada, is pleased to announce the closing of the acquisition of 102014474 Saskatchewan Ltd. (the "Acquisition"), which operates a cannabis retail location under the Sweet Tree brand in Swift Current, Saskatchewan ("Sweet Tree Swift Current").

Since execution of a definitive agreement on October 16, 2019 in respect of the Acquisition, Sweet Tree Swift Current has been operated collaboratively by YSS and the current shareholders of Sweet Tree Swift Current, pending conclusion of closing considerations and conditions, including approval by Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority ("SLGA"). To date, financial and operational results of Sweet Tree Swift Current have been governed by an administrative services and loan arrangement between YSS and Sweet Tree Swift Current related to securing and funding the location and operating the store in accordance with YSS' operating procedures.

Closing of the Acquisition was satisfied through the issuance of 5.0 million common shares of the Company ("Acquisition Shares"). The Acquisition Shares are subject to a four month hold period.

YSS is also pleased to announce that, as of December 11, 2020, the common shares of the Company have commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the symbol "YSSCF". Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market offers a transparent and active trading platform designed to provide current and future U.S. based shareholders with greater access to, and ease of trading in, YSS shares. The Company's shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "YSS" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol WKN: A2PMAX.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jason Balakas to the Company's board of directors. Mr. Balakas is a co-founder and director of Sweet Tree Modern Apothecary and remains a committed shareholder and supporter of YSS. Mr. Balakas brings more than 20 years' experience in the hospitality and retail sector, building and operating multiple dining and entertainment concepts in the Calgary area, as well as acting as chief financial officer of Sweet Tree Modern Apothecary from its inception to June 2019. Mr. Balakas' appointment is subject to the approval of regulatory agencies, including Alberta Liquor Gaming and Cannabis, SLGA, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario and the TSX Venture Exchange.

About YSS Corp.

With retail operations under the YSSTM and Sweet TreeTM brands, YSS Corp. is a premium cannabis retailer and the trusted destination to explore and discover cannabis in Canada. YSS operates 18 locations across Alberta and in Saskatchewan under the YSS and Sweet Tree brands. In addition, YSS maintains a strategic portfolio of under construction, secured and prospective locations that represent future organic growth potential for the Company. YSS management brings proven expertise across capital markets, retail operations, hospitality, cannabis, financial management and a strong commitment to deliver shareholder value by leveraging high-quality opportunities within this exciting new industry. The YSS retail experience is built on our five fundamental pillars: convenience, value, selection, team, and above all else, trust.

