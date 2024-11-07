MONTRÉAL, Nov. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Ypsomed and CamDiab are pleased to announce the approval of mylife YpsoPump insulin pump and CamAPS FX hybrid closed-loop algorithm by Health Canada. This approval represents an important step in advancing diabetes care in Canada by bringing an innovative technology to help people living with type 1 diabetes.

Ahead of the World Diabetes Day on November 14, this announcement further underscores the importance of advancing diabetes care and offering new tools for people with type 1 diabetes (T1D) in Canada.

T1D is a chronic condition where the body is unable to produce insulin, a hormone required to regulate blood sugar levels. In Canada, over 300,000 people are living with T1D, facing daily challenges in managing their condition.1

mylife Loop consists of the mylife YpsoPump, a lightweight intuitive insulin pump, integrated with the CamAPS FX hybrid closed-loop, a mobile phone-based algorithm, and the Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System. Working together, these components provide an innovative, automated insulin delivery (AID) system designed to simplify insulin therapy and improve glycemic control for Canadians living with diabetes.

"The approval of the mylife YpsoPump and CamAPS FX marks an important milestone as we bring these advanced technologies to the Canadian market," said Sébastien Delarive, Chief Business Officer of Ypsomed Diabetes Care. "Although Ypsomed is relatively new in Canada, our established leadership in diabetes care throughout Europe provides a solid foundation for delivering innovative solutions to Canadians living with type 1 diabetes."

"We are excited to see both mylife YpsoPump and CamAPS FX approved," said Karina Schneider, General Manager at Ypsomed Canada. "This step brings us closer to offering an integrated solution that will help simplify diabetes management for Canadian patients, empowering them to take more control of their health."

Partnerships that drive innovation

Ypsomed's commitment to innovation is supported by its partnerships with two leaders in diabetes technology:

CamDiab developed the ever-learning and ever-adapting CamAPS FX hybrid closed-loop algorithm. Numerous clinical studies conducted by the University of Cambridge have shown that CamAPS FX improves glycemic control for people with type 1 diabetes. Studies demonstrated that CamAPS FX not only reduces HbA1c levels2 but also increases time spent in the target glucose range, while minimizing the risk of hypoglycemia.3,4 Its successful adoption across Europe and other regions further highlights its potential to bring personalized, automated diabetes management to Canadian patients.

Dexcom has a long history of innovation and excellence in producing continuous glucose monitoring systems, including Dexcom G6, which allows for real-time monitoring of glucose levels. Dexcom G6 integrates seamlessly with CamAPS FX, enabling it to communicate and adjust insulin delivery automatically based on sensor glucose readings.

Ypsomed Group

Ypsomed is the leading developer and manufacturer of injection and infusion systems for self-medication and a renowned diabetes specialist. The company celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2024. As a leader in innovation and technology, it is a preferred partner of pharmaceutical and biotech companies for pens, autoinjectors and pump systems for administering liquid medications. Ypsomed presents and markets its product portfolios under the umbrella brand mylife Diabetescare directly to patients, pharmacies, and hospitals as well as under Ypsomed Delivery Systems in business-to-business operations with pharmaceutical companies. Ypsomed is headquartered in Burgdorf, Switzerland. The company has a global network of production facilities, subsidiaries, and distribution partners. Ypsomed has around 2,600 employees worldwide. www.ypsomed.com https://www.mylife-diabetescare.com/en-CA/

CamDiab

CamDiab is a UK-based company specializing in the development of software solutions for diabetes management. The company's flagship product, the CamAPS FX, is an advanced hybrid closed-loop system designed to improve glycemic control for people with type 1 diabetes. CamDiab is dedicated to innovation and providing patient-centred solutions that improve the quality of life for those living with diabetes. www.camdiab.com

