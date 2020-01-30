YouTube Originals New Learning Series - "The Age of A.I." - Hosted By Robert Downey Jr. releases New Episodes Weekly

WATCH THE SERIES ON YouTube.com/Learning

VANCOUVER, Jan. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Network Media Group Inc. (TSX: NTE.V) (OTCMKTS: NMGGF) and Network Entertainment Inc. ("Network" or the "Company") are pleased to announce that the new YouTube Originals Learning series, "The Age of A.I." hosted by Robert Downey Jr., was released in December and has more than 37 million views on episode 1 to date. "The Age of A.I." takes a deep dive into the fascinating world of the most transformational technology in the history of humankind. Robert Downey Jr. brings his irreverent enthusiasm and curiosity to the screen as the series takes an immersive look at artificial intelligence and its potential to change the world. New episodes release weekly on YouTube.com/Learning.

"The Age of A.I." was produced by Vancouver-based Network Entertainment and was filmed in eight countries on six continents. Over 150 Canadians worked on the series in various roles, spanning executive producers to post-production, and two of the stories were based in Canada: one in Vancouver at Sanctuary AI, and the other at Waterloo RoboHub at the University of Waterloo in Ontario.

How is artificial intelligence reshaping our world? Can machine learning enhance the human experience? Can artificial intelligence help level the playing field for people with disabilities? Can the state of the world be saved with an algorithm? Will a robot take my job? These are just a few of the questions explored as "The Age of A.I." examines the technology that will impact our world for years to come. In each episode, viewers will meet the people on the front lines of A.I. – the scientists, innovators, and dreamers who are shaping the future and the real people whose lives may be forever changed as technology races to tackle some of the world's greatest challenges.

The series is produced by Network Entertainment with Team Downey in association with Sonar Entertainment. Sean Foley, Yon Motskin, Emily Ford, Cory Lanier, Tom Lesinski, Paul Gertz, and Derik Murray serve as executive producers alongside Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey. Will.i.am is a consulting producer with Evan Moore serving as a co-producer on the series. Susanne Daniels is Global Head of Original Content for YouTube. Nadine Zylstra, Head of Learning for YouTube Originals along with Ian Roth and Laurel Stier on the Learning Development team will oversee the project for the global platform.

"The Age of A.I." joins a growing slate of YouTube Originals focused on learning. Other projects include the platform's monthly book club, " BookTube " featuring prominent authors like Malcolm Gladwell; " Could You Survive the Movies? " hosted by Vsauce3's Jake Roper; " Mind Field: What is the Scariest Thing? " with Vsauce creator Michael Stevens; " Glad You Asked " from Vox Media Studios, and Retro Tech with Marques Brownlee. Upcoming Originals include "Creators for Change with Michelle Obama: Girls' Education" premiering this year.

ABOUT YOUTUBE ORIGINALS

YouTube Originals are award-winning, creative and engaging scripted and unscripted series and films across music, personalities and learning for fans all over the world. Spotlighting both YouTube creators alongside Hollywood's biggest stars, YouTube Originals provide an experience that only YouTube can offer. By tapping into the platform's growing global community, fan engagement capabilities, and innovative content mixed with pioneering live streamed specials, there is truly something for everybody. Fans experience YouTube Original content through ad-supported YouTube as well as YouTube Premium, a subscription service that offers access to YouTube Original series and movies, a streaming music platform, and an uninterrupted, ad-free experience across all of YouTube. YouTube Originals is a global platform available in over 60 countries worldwide.

ABOUT NETWORK ENTERTAINMENT

Network Entertainment is a creatively driven, boutique film and television production company that produces visually cinematic productions with richly crafted storytelling. Network's recent productions include Punk, a 4-part series for Epix with executive producers John Varvatos and Iggy Pop, the feature documentaries I Am Richard Pryor and I Am Patrick Swayze, a multi-part series on beauty with Tyra Banks for Quibi, and The Age of A.I., a YouTube Originals series hosted by Robert Downey Jr. Network has been recognized by the Academy Awards, the Emmys, the Gemini Awards, Tribeca Film Festival, and SXSW, and was named to the Realscreen Global 100 List, an annual compilation of the best global production companies working in the non-fiction and unscripted visual content industry.

ABOUT TEAM DOWNEY

Team Downey is an entertainment company founded by Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey that produces film, television and digital properties. A two-time Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe winner, Downey Jr. is perhaps best known for his performance in the title role of the blockbuster franchise "Iron Man." Prior to joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he made his mark in Hollywood with his Academy Award-nominated performances in "Chaplin" and "Tropic Thunder," for which he also earned a Golden Globe. Susan Downey is a prolific film producer who has collaborated with many of the industry's most renowned talents on a diverse list of films. She produced the psychological drama "The Brave One," the horror thrillers "Gothika," "House of Wax" and "Orphan" and executive produced the post-apocalyptic drama "The Book of Eli," "Iron Man 2" and the hit comedy "Due Date," among others. Together, the pair have collaborated on numerous notable projects including the successful action adventure franchise "Sherlock Holmes," which garnered over $1 billion at the worldwide box office, the cult classic "Kiss Kiss Bang Bang" and "The Judge," earning Robert Duvall an Academy Award nomination, among other accolades. Team Downey recently produced the family adventure film "Dolittle" for Universal, which was released on January 17, 2020. "Dolittle" features an all-star cast with Downey Jr. in the title role. Team Downey is in various stages of development on several other anticipated feature projects including "A Head Full of Ghosts" with Osgood Perkins attached to write and direct and an untitled feature based on Gimlet Media's "Reply All" podcast episode "Man of the People," with Richard Linklater writing and directing. On the television side, Team Downey most recently signed a one-year, first-look deal with HBO. Under the new deal, the company will create and develop new projects, further expanding their partnership with the premium cable network as they are currently producing "Perry Mason." The series, which is set to premiere this summer 2020, stars Matthew Rhys in the title role, with episodes directed by Tim Van Patten and Denize Gamze Ergüven, and written by Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald. Additionally, Team Downey is also prepping the series Sweet Tooth for Warner Bros. Television and YouTube Originals recently premiered the first four episodes of its docuseries "The Age of A.I." The final four episodes of the critically-acclaimed series were released on January 15.

