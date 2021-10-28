Youthfully Revolutionizes Admissions Consulting in Canada

"It's not that we've grown out of our name," says Joel Nicholson, Co-founder, CEO, and Youth Coach at Youthfully. "It's that our clients have grown with us to realize that post-secondary success is much more than just admissions expertise. It requires a holistic approach that focuses on individual growth."

Youthfully's Youth Coaches follow the rigorously tested and refined 'full student' coaching framework, which helps students discover their unique identity, set audacious goals that they are passionate about, build skills they aren't taught in school, and achieve meaningful, real-world outcomes.

"Young people face many life-changing decisions and challenges. A Youth Coach acts as a dedicated mentor to help guide and empower them through this pivotal period of transition," says Nader Karass, who joined Youthfully as Co-founder and CTO in 2021. "This means helping elevate their extracurriculars, land jobs, boost grades, conquer supplementary applications, pay for school, and ensure they are managing their mental health along the way."

Youthfully students have won prestigious scholarships, launched successful charitable and business initiatives, given TEDx Talks, and they show a noticeable improvement in academic performance. The focus on 'full student' development is why Youthfully students are nine times more likely to receive an offer from competitive university programs than typical applicants. Read Youthfully reviews and client journeys here .

Youthfully has been featured in Maclean's and the Globe and Mail , and has delivered student workshops at the Smith School of Business, Rotman Commerce, University of British Columbia, Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board, Venture for Canada, and more.

To learn more about the impact and benefits of Youth Coaching, visit www.youthfully.ca .

About Youthfully



Youthfully is the world's most committed organization to youth development, offering virtual one-on-one Youth Coaching service for students. Our team of highly qualified and knowledgeable Youth Coaches leverages a proprietary coaching platform that encourages collaboration, promotes accountability, and motivates students to take control of their future. Our unique 'full student' coaching methodology has been meticulously tested and refined over the last ten years to help students form a unique identity, set audacious and authentic academic/non-academic goals, build real-world skills, and achieve more than they ever thought possible. This process, along with the invaluable support that they receive along the way, allows students to achieve success not only in admissions, but also in the long-term as they apply to scholarships, attend graduate school, and compete for job opportunities.

SOURCE Youthfully Inc.

For further information: Media Contact : Michelle Sugar, Head of Content & Communications, [email protected]

Related Links

www.youthfully.ca

