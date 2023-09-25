Youthfully and Bluewater District School Board Partner to Provide Free Coaching Services to Students From Lower Income Households

THORNBURY, ON, Sept. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Youthfully, a Canadian-based 1-to-1 Youth Coaching platform, is pleased to announce its partnership with Bluewater District School Board.

Through this ongoing partnership, Youthfully will provide free coaching services to students from lower income households in the Bruce and Grey County area. This will offer these students access to world-class coaches who are dedicated to helping young people achieve their goals and realize their potential.

Youthfully launches its Social Impact Fund with key partner, Bluewater District School Board. (CNW Group/Youthfully Inc.)

Youthfully takes pride in its holistic and personalized approach to Youth Coaching. For over 13 years, the organization has empowered more than a thousand students to excel in their academic, career, and extracurricular endeavors.

The Youthfully Social Impact Fund, which supports this partnership, aims to provide high-quality youth coaching at no cost for students from underrepresented or low-income backgrounds. By connecting with public district school boards like Bluewater, the program helps promote access to this opportunity. Students can show interest and be nominated by their Guidance Counselor, or the Guidance Counselor can nominate them independently of their expressed interest.

"We are thrilled to partner with Bluewater District School Board to provide free coaching services to youth from lower income households," says Joel Nicholson, CEO of Youthfully. "Through our Social Impact Fund, we are committed to helping young people of all backgrounds achieve their full potential, and this partnership represents a significant step forward in that mission. We look forward to working with the school board to expand access to our coaching services and to continue making a positive impact in the local Grey-Bruce community and beyond."

The approach of the Social Impact Fund is to help level the playing field for all youth, and create a more equitable society where students of all backgrounds are supported and given the tools to excel. In order to bolster the impact of this initiative, Youthfully contributes 5% of capital raised and 5% of annual profits into its Social Impact Fund. Youthfully is grateful for their generous sponsors and supporters (many of which are local businesses), including: Baywest Automotive Group, Bellwyck Packaging, Shop Solar, the founder and early leaders of PointClickCare, and the Georgian Bay Accelerator.

"We were very excited and thankful to Youthfully for offering to work with youth in our schools, especially those who are marginalized due to their family's household income," said Keith Lefebvre, Superintendent of Education with Bluewater District School Board. "Navigating the post-secondary application process, including funding and scholarship entries requires a very special set of skills. Youthfully coaches have been able to help mentor students through this process and set them up for success," added Lefebvre.

Youthfully welcomes further corporate partners to help support and broaden the reach of our program. If your organization is interested in learning more about this opportunity, please contact the program coordinator, Lindsay Wideman at [email protected] and our partnerships director, Derek Plewes at [email protected].

For more information about Youthfully and the benefits and impact of Youth Coaching, please visit www.youthfully.ca

SOURCE Youthfully Inc.