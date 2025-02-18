Youth from across Canada attend RCMP leadership workshop

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - This week, 13 youth from across Canada will be at the RCMP Academy, Depot Division in Regina, Saskatchewan for a Youth Leadership Workshop.

From February 17 to 23, 2025, youth will have an opportunity to learn how they can help keep their communities safe. The participants will be accompanied by an RCMP mentor from their community.

During the workshop, with the help of their mentor, each participant will develop an action plan to help address a youth crime or victimization issue of their choosing. When they return to their community, they will implement their plan with support from the RCMP. Past participants have organized activities such as community fishing trips to promote skill- building and safe hobbies, or educational sessions to increase the awareness around youth crime issues.

The workshop will feature interactive sessions on topics such as substance use, drug-impaired driving, mental health, bullying, online safety, reconciliation, human trafficking, and healthy relationships. Youth will hear from well-known and inspiring guest speakers, all while experiencing life at Depot.

Quote

"We're really grateful for the opportunity to work with youth from across Canada. Their perspectives are important to us, as well as those from their RCMP mentors, and we know it's a very meaningful experience for everyone involved. We're looking forward to a great workshop this week."

Tessa Duc, Senior Youth Outreach Officer, National Youth Services

Quick facts

Supporting youth is a strategic priority of the RCMP.

The RCMP strives to give youth positive learning experiences and interactions with police officers.

Through the workshop, youth develop skills and gain knowledge that help them become active partners in helping to keep Canadian communities safe.

The RCMP has been hosting Youth Leadership Workshops since 2011.

Associated links

