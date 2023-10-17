Youth Employment Services Launches New Mental Health Program for Employers to Foster Inclusive and Accessible Workplaces

The YES WorkAbility Project, offers employers training and a range of free tools designed to help support persons with mental health disabilities continue to thrive and succeed in their roles

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Youth Employment Services (YES ), the Canadian leader in providing life changing employment training and job placement for youth, announces the launch of the YES WorkAbility (YWA) Project . This free innovative, three year program aims to empower employers to create inclusive and accessible workplaces for individuals with mental health disabilities.

"In Canada, the unemployment rate for individuals with mental health issues stands at 75 per cent . More needs to be done to implement programs that assist employers in effectively supporting their employees for overall success, and we're proud to be doing just that," said Timothy Lang, CEO of Youth Employment Services. "After extensive research and surveying, the YES WorkAbility Program will officially launch this fall. Through our research we noticed a gap in ensuring employers had adequate resources and training to help persons with mental health disabilities in the workplace. By implementing this program we can showcase the immense value of hiring, retaining, and promoting persons with mental health disabilities, unlocking their limitless potential."

The YWA offers support to employers in developing a variety of complementary initiatives that promote accessibility in the workplace. These activities include coaching, anti-stigma, training, and human resources aid, to build employer awareness, and promote the benefits of hiring, retaining and promoting persons with mental health disabilities.

"The WorkAbility Program will help advance the inclusion of persons with disabilities into Canadian workplaces, and help employers across Canada create more inclusive, welcoming and informed workplaces," said Daniel Samosh Assistant Professor at Queen's University (Ph.D. Candidate).

Whether a small business or a large corporation, the YWA offers benefits to all employers of any business size. This initiative provides invaluable insights and knowledge on mental health disabilities, dispelling myths and combating stigma. Creating a robust system with a committee filled with people with lived experience who can provide honest and meaningful feedback.

To learn more about the YES WorkAbility Project and how your organization can get involved, visit www.yes.on.ca/workability .

About YES (Youth Employment Services)

YES believes that employment is empowerment and the cornerstone of safe and healthy communities. YES leads the Canadian youth sector with innovative programs that empower disadvantaged and vulnerable youth to become self-sufficient contributing members of society. Over the past 50 years, YES has led the Canadian youth sector and helped hundreds of thousands of youth with innovative programs that have empowered disadvantaged and vulnerable youth to become self-sufficient contributing members of society through employment.

