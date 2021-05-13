Youth DiverSTEAM Symposium Connects Students with Ontario Hospital Research Institutes

Students from racialized communities discover pathways to a career in STEAM

TORONTO, May 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Ontario Hospital Association (OHA) and Let's Talk Science are hosting the Youth DiverSTEAM Symposium – a virtual networking event that promotes hospital-based careers in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) to approximately 300 high school students from across the province, particularly those from under-represented or racialized communities.

High school students in Grades 9-12 will have the opportunity to hear first-hand about the various pathways to a career in hospital-based STEAM and to network in a virtual environment. The virtual event is being held in a simulation game environment and will feature short, interactive talks, videos and virtual tours from more than 200 researchers, trainees and volunteers of diverse backgrounds from Ontario hospital research institutes.

The event is being championed by the OHA's Health Research and Innovation Committee, which established an Anti-Racism Task Force in 2020 to identify, challenge and change the values, structures and behaviours in place that perpetuate differential treatment of individuals on the basis of racial or ethnic identity.

"Ontario is home to some of Canada's leading scientific talent and the OHA is proud to host the Youth DiverSTEAM Symposium to showcase noteworthy examples of careers in hospital-based health research and to attract students of more diverse backgrounds to a career in STEAM," said Anthony Dale, President and CEO of the OHA. "This year, as the world grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic -- one of the most significant health care challenges in a generation, the strategic importance of strengthening foundational health sciences research has never been greater."

While there will be growing demand for careers in STEAM-related jobs in the years ahead, the reality is that most Canadian students continue to disengage from STEAM courses before graduating from high school. According to Let's Talk Science, more than half of students graduate high school without a senior-level math and/or science credit, only 17 per cent of students complete Grade 12 physics, and five out of six students are not eligible to apply for engineering.

"In a world increasingly driven by innovation, the demand for people who can fill STEAM-related jobs will only continue to increase," said Dr. Bonnie Schmidt, President and Founder of Let's Talk Science. "Programs like this are vital to engaging and inspiring students while arming them with the knowledge needed to participate and thrive in a complex global environment."

