Youth Culture Inc. Releases COVID-19 Youth Impact Report from a Diversity and Inclusion Lens
Mar 10, 2021, 08:46 ET
White paper reveals impact of the pandemic on underrepresented youth and a call to action for support of young people
TORONTO, March 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Since June 2020, Youth Culture Inc. has been connecting with diverse youth across Canada and hearing their voices to understand the perspectives and challenges throughout the pandemic. Youth Culture tracked the impact of COVID-19 on underrepresented youth throughout the year.
The 23-page report includes statistics and testimonials from the two hundred youth surveyed throughout the period of June 2020 to January 2021. Highlights include youth insights from 2020 capturing recurring themes of struggle, perspectives on the disproportionate impact of the pandemic from young people who are Black, Indigenous and People of Colour, realities for communities with external challenges, and an Interview with Dr. Imogen Coe, academic leader and equity, diversity & inclusion advocate who speaks to the experience of youth from a post-secondary point of view.
The report culminates in meaningful calls to action for sectors of government, industry and education to create relevant support and youth engagement opportunities from the point of view of diverse young people in Canada.
Visit youthimpactreport.com to access the full report and find out more information.
About Youth Culture Inc.
Youth Culture Inc. is a Canadian social enterprise led by President and CEO Kim Cooper. Youth Culture's mission is to create meaningful and impactful initiatives for youth from the lens of equity, diversity and inclusion to bridge the gaps in education, industry, innovation, and opportunity. Launched during the pandemic of 2020, Youth Culture provides engaging and meaningful opportunities for youth to connect with industry professionals, learn about innovation, and share youth voice on relevant topics. Youth Culture also provides workshops and services to corporate clients on unconscious bias through a youth lens, strategies for diversity and inclusion in the workplace, and how to effectively engage our future leaders and workforce. Youth Culture is proud to collaborate with industry leading companies and organizations including TD, Lakeside Process Controls and MNP, NGen.
SOURCE Youth Culture Inc.
For further information: Kim Cooper, 4166716597, [email protected]
