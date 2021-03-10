Youth Culture Inc. Releases COVID-19 Youth Impact Report from a Diversity and Inclusion Lens

The report culminates in meaningful calls to action for sectors of government, industry and education to create relevant support and youth engagement opportunities from the point of view of diverse young people in Canada.

Visit youthimpactreport.com to access the full report and find out more information.

About Youth Culture Inc.

Youth Culture Inc. is a Canadian social enterprise led by President and CEO Kim Cooper. Youth Culture's mission is to create meaningful and impactful initiatives for youth from the lens of equity, diversity and inclusion to bridge the gaps in education, industry, innovation, and opportunity. Launched during the pandemic of 2020, Youth Culture provides engaging and meaningful opportunities for youth to connect with industry professionals, learn about innovation, and share youth voice on relevant topics. Youth Culture also provides workshops and services to corporate clients on unconscious bias through a youth lens, strategies for diversity and inclusion in the workplace, and how to effectively engage our future leaders and workforce. Youth Culture is proud to collaborate with industry leading companies and organizations including TD, Lakeside Process Controls and MNP, NGen.

