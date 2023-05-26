YourWay Cannabis Brands Inc. Provides Operational Update and Announces Shareholder Forum

VANCOUVER, BC, May 26, 2023 /CNW/ - YourWay Cannabis Brands Inc. (CSE: YOUR)(OTC: YOURF)(FSE: HOB) (the "Company" or "YourWay"), a leading consumer-centric House of Brands committed to redefining the cannabis industry, is providing an operational update and announces the launch of a shareholder forum webcast to be held on June 6, 2023 at 2:00 pm EST. The updates to be provided include details of the initiatives being taken to address the delays in releasing the Company's audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, and December 31, 2022, financial highlights to date, product launches, and a talent update.

Auditor Update

The Company continues its efforts to engage a suitable auditor, despite facing challenges in identifying an appropriate firm. Since the resignation of Macias Gini & O'Connell LLP ("MGO") effective December 6, 2022, the Company has been actively searching for an auditor to retain. Given that YourWay is a Canadian public company, the auditor needs to be registered with the Canadian Public Accountability Board to be able to accept an engagement. To date, we have contacted 31 firms to gauge their interest in the engagement. Unfortunately, many firms we spoke with indicated an unwillingness to accept the engagement for the reasons MGO resigned, as described in our press release dated December 20, 2022. Other reasons cited by firms included capacity constraints or their policies of not working with cannabis companies in the United States based on federal cannabis laws. We want to reassure our stakeholders that we remain committed to finding an auditor, and our search is ongoing.

Financial Highlights

The market conditions in Arizona have softened considerably, impacting our sales levels. As a result, we have taken proactive measures to address these challenges. We have reviewed and adjusted our cost structure, increased our commitment to our sales force, collaborated with suppliers to improve pricing, and implemented strategies to conserve cash. It is important to note that we do not carry any non-supplier debt. However, we are experiencing difficulty collecting a significant amount owed to the Company by one customer.

Revenues continue to be challenged, primarily driven by the shift in market conditions that led us to engage in opportunistic bulk distillate sales. In fiscal 2021, distillate sales represented approximately 50% of the Company's sales, which declined throughout fiscal 2022 due to significant price pressures, margin compression, and the downward trend in biomass pricing. We continue to work on solutions internally and with partners to provide a low-cost alternative to compete with the influx of cheaper bulk material in the marketplace.

In fiscal 2022, sales of our butane products, including our flagship shatter category, declined by about 40% but remains our highest-performing category. In addition, sales of our vape cartridges dropped by approximately 19% in fiscal 2022 as compared to fiscal 2021. The overall sales decline in our branded products results from the large multi-state operators vertically integrating their operations to offer more of their own branded products. As a result, the Company has shifted to offer a mixed balance of white-label and branded products, as we believe there is opportunity in both categories.

Given the continued challenge in sales, the focus has been to invest in innovation, acquire talent, pay down significant vendor payables built up through the second quarter of fiscal 2022, and focus on cost reduction measures. The Company implemented pricing guardrails, minimizing the number of low-margin sales, mitigated the costs of contracts entered into during previous years that are no longer viable and has entered into new supply arrangements that will reduce the cost of goods sold in fiscal 2023.

Talent Update

YourWay is delighted to welcome two highly talented individuals who have joined our organization. Kaiya Bercow has assumed the role of Vice President of Operations. With nearly a decade of experience in the cannabis industry and as the founder of Utopia Cannabis based in California, Kaiya brings invaluable expertise to our team.

Additionally, Vikki Doolittle has joined us as Director of Sales. With her extensive experience in sales, distribution, and the cannabis industry, including her recent role as Wholesale Sales Manager for Trulieve in Arizona, we expect Vikki will play a crucial role in restructuring our sales function and driving our sales growth.

Product Launch

We are thrilled with the successful launch of two new cannabis products under our VenomX brand in Arizona, as previously announced on April 4, 2023. The newly introduced products, Diamond-Infused Pre-Rolls and Live Resin All-in-One Vaporizers were made available to retailers in the first week of April 2023.

The Diamond-Infused Pre-Rolls represent a groundbreaking addition to our VenomX flower products, combining pure THCa diamonds with premium cannabis. In addition, the Live Resin All-in-One Vaporizers offer a 1.0g device that delivers an all-cannabis-derived experience with the combination of live resin high terpene extract and distilled cannabis oil. We are pleased with consumers' reception of our innovative products and look forward to further expanding the reach of the VenomX brand through our dedicated marketing and innovation teams.

Shareholder Forum Webcast

On Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 2:00 pm EST, Acting Chief Executive Officer, Jakob Ripshtein will host an online and dial-in forum exclusively for our shareholders consisting of prepared remarks followed by a question and answer session related to the Company's operational update.

"This forum reflects our ongoing commitment to transparency and accountability in our communications with all stakeholders." said Acting Chief Executive Officer, Jakob Ripshtein. "We value your continued support as we strive to build a stronger, more resilient company, and we are eager to share our progress with you."

The agenda for the forum will include:

The status of our audit, providing context for the delay in filing our financial statements

The status of our cease trade order

The status of our House of Brands strategy

Recent product innovation

Financial performance update

New hires who are leading our effort to advance our strategy

Details of the webcast and dial-in:

Webcast attendees can pre-register at the following link: https://app.webinar.net/mlJwOdv2RL7

For individuals who cannot attend the webcast, dial-in access will be provided; please use the following phone numbers:

Local: 416-764-8668



North American Toll-Free: 888-390-0561

We encourage all shareholders to participate and engage with us during this forum.

