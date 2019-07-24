YOURIKA Joins Prestigious Amazon Alexa Accelerator, Powered By TechStars

Waterloo Start-up One of Nine Companies Worldwide Selected to Participate in Prestigious Program

WATERLOO, ON, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Waterloo EdTech start-up YOURIKA announced today it is one of nine companies hand-picked to participate in the prestigious Amazon Alexa Accelerator, powered by TechStars. As a participant in the program, YOURIKA will receive investment and gain access to a wide range of mentors from both inside Amazon as well as the Techstars network.

"We are beyond excited that Amazon and TechStars – industry powerhouses in their respective fields – are investing in our vision and journey to transform the way generations of students learn," says Rob Henderson, YOURIKA CEO and Founder. "We are being granted rare access to world-class technology, professional networks, and capital through the Amazon Alexa Accelerator. We recognize this is a pivotal inflection point for our company and a massive catalyst for future growth."

Established by award winning entrepreneurs, AI industry leaders and edtech experts, YOURIKA works with leading online learning partners to offer an AI-powered, mobile-enabled learning platform that allows students to access personalized tutoring assistance anywhere and at anytime of day.

Over the next 13 weeks, the YOURIKA team will engage with top entrepreneurs, product leaders, investors, and Amazon executives. One of the unique aspects of the program is that YOURIKA's team receives unique access to leverage Amazon's voice technology. "Imagine a world where Alexa becomes your child's tutor," says Henderson. "Voice technology will play an integral role in the way we learn. Partnering with the world leader in this field will unlock new and exciting opportunities for our team, our partners, our customers, and of course, YOURIKA enabled students, across the world."

Working with Amazon and TechStars is an extraordinary opportunity that very few companies get to leverage, yet in line with YOURIKA's strategy to partner with industry leaders who share their vision to use AI to create better learning experiences for millions of students globally. "Strategic investments and industry alliances are the cornerstone of building a sustainable and large-scale global company," says YOURIKA Chairman & Founder, Drew Green, who is also the CEO of INDOCHINO, the world's largest custom apparel company. "It is part of a strategy that has proven successful throughout my journey as an entrepreneur, and it will continue to be a core strategic driver behind the success of YOURIKA."

About YOURIKA

YOURIKA was born from the idea that every student should be able to learn anything, anywhere, and at anytime. Our team of leading experts is pushing the boundaries of artificial intelligence to help online learning providers deliver and scale the real-time, personalized and mobile-enabled learning experiences students today want and demand.

