YOUR TABLE IS WAITING! Award Winning Atlas Steak + Fish Returns to Starlight Casino in West Edmonton Mall

Classic Favourites and New Features

Daily Happy Hour is back

Private and Semi-Private dining rooms available

EDMONTON, AB, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited (Gateway) is excited to announce that Atlas Steak + Fish (ATLAS) at Starlight Casino in West Edmonton Mall will re-open on Thursday, April 6th. ATLAS originally launched in 2018 as part of a multi-million dollar renovation and expansion of Starlight Casino in West Edmonton Mall.

"We are very excited to relaunch our signature restaurant at Starlight Edmonton", said Todd Pollock, VP, Food & Beverage at Gateway Casinos. "The ATLAS experience is one-of-a-kind. Our unique approach to hospitality and commitment to extraordinary cuisine takes you on a truly distinctive dining journey."

Leading the ATLAS culinary team is Regional Executive Chef David Schmidt. Chef David has worked in Gateway's Edmonton operations for more than 5 years and was central to the successful re-opening of both Starlight and Grand Villa casinos' food and beverage operations post pandemic. His more than 30- year career has provided him with extensive international experience - having worked throughout Europe, the Caribbean, North America and the Middle East.

Guests can sip and savor in the warm and casually elegant ambiance as they enjoy the finest ingredients and global flavours including these menu highlights:

The ATLAS menu has also been expertly re-imagined by Gateway's culinary team and celebrity chef Spencer Watts and includes three new truffle dishes featuring freshly shaved truffles.

Adding to the expansive steak lineup is the new Vinatage'73 Truffle Steak with shaved black truffles. The 32oz Porterhouse features black butter and duck fat potatoes.

Finish your meal with a classic Baked Alaska for two, flambéed tableside.

Join us daily at 4:30 for Chef's Happy Hour, featuring ½ price oysters on the half shell, house-made prime rib sliders, hand crafted cocktails and a curated wine selection.

The main attraction at ATLAS continues to be the open concept kitchen that allows guests full view of the signature Josper oven. The cornerstone of the menu, the Josper oven is a mesquite coal-powered oven that functions as a smoker, oven and broiler. Operating at extremely high temperatures, the Josper oven is versatile and allows chefs to grill and roast in an environment that retains the flavour and moisture in the foods that normally escapes with regular ovens. One of the first restaurant groups to bring in the Josper, it is featured at all five ATLAS location. ATLAS has been recognized for its excellence. It was awarded 2021 Traveler's Choice and named one of Canada's Most Romantic Restaurants 2023 by Open Table. The ATLAS in Burnaby, BC is the #1 ranked restaurant in the city.

To make a reservation, please visit Open Table . Please visit atlasandsteakfish.com for more information. Atlas will be open Thursday thru Sunday from 4:30pm.

Thursday 4:30-11pm

Friday & Saturday 4:30-12:00am

Sunday 4:30-11pm

Daily Happy Hour 4:30pm – 5:30pm

About Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited

Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited ("Gateway") is one of the largest and most diversified gaming and entertainment companies in Canada with 29 gaming properties in British Columbia and Ontario and two additional properties in Edmonton, Alberta. Across its entire portfolio, Gateway currently employs approximately 7,000 people and features approximately 369 table games (including 30 poker tables), 14,284 slots, 95 food and beverage outlets and 564 hotel rooms. A multi-pronged growth strategy has seen Gateway diversify and expand its product offering, including developing proprietary casino and restaurant brands, dramatically improving the gaming customer experience while attracting new customers. Some of Gateway's proprietary brands include Match Eatery & Public House, Atlas Steak + Fish and Halley's Club. In 2022, Gateway celebrated 30 years in the business of gaming and entertainment in Canada. Additional information is available at www.gatewaycasinos.com.

* All figures as at Dec 31, 2022

