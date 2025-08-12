Your next-door neighbour's messy yard might be a real deal breaker for your sale

Data shows prospective homebuyers are judging listings well before they step inside—with curb appeal and neighbourhood upkeep ranking higher than interior flaws

51 per cent of Canadians said that neighbouring homes in poor condition would be a deal breaker when shopping for a home, with 18 per cent ranking it as the top deal breaker

41 per cent of Canadians said lack of curb appeal would be a deal breaker in the home-buying process

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- When it comes to buying a home, what's on the outside might matter more than what's within for some Canadians, according to a recent Leger survey commissioned by REMAX Canada. The data indicates that the look of neighboring properties is key with 18 per cent of Canadians saying neighbouring homes in poor condition would be their number one deal breaker.

Rounding out the top five deal breakers identified in the survey are:

Lack of curb appeal (41 per cent)

Room sizes smaller than they appeared in marketing photos (40 per cent)

Too much competition from other buyers (36 per cent)

The home being too close to bars, restaurants and stores (28 per cent)

"While the home is the ultimate goal for buyers, the neighbouring properties and surrounding community often say a lot about what life might be like there for you, as a resident," says Don Kottick, President of REMAX Canada. "Not all homebuyers are able or willing to see past a rough exterior to find properties with potential, and something like an unkempt streetscape could be their sign to keep on walking."

Notably, other common turn-offs for buyers include cluttered or untidy homes from sellers during showings (27 per cent), unhelpful real estate agents (18 per cent), and sellers being present during showings (11 per cent).

"Market conditions are shifting in many markets. Buyers have more inventory to choose from and more time to shop, make decisions, and see what else is out there," says Kottick. "When we talk about sellers adapting to current conditions, we're not just referring to price adjustment. Sellers should be mindful of every detail of their property, including the ones that they can't control — like the neighbour's front lawn. As we gear up for the looming fall market, working with an experienced listing agent is so critical, because sellers only have one chance to make the right first impression."

Practical tips for sellers looking to make their property stand out include clean landscaping, fresh paint, and proper outdoor lighting to draw buyers' eyes to your home's strengths. Planting hedges or adding greenery can block unsightly views and create a more private, appealing atmosphere. In some cases, maintaining a neighbour's lawn—mowing or watering—can improve overall curb appeal. Proper communication is key in getting neighbours to help out with a sale. Often, just having a respectful conversation can lead to small compromises that make a big difference. Having a hands-on agent to guide you through these challenges and offer creative solutions can make a big difference when dealing with difficult neighbours. It's all about keeping the buyer's focus on what makes your home shine.

Of course, there are many things that are within the seller's control. If you're looking for tips to boost your home's curb appeal, you can read REMAX's recent blog post: Boosting Your Home's Curb Appeal for a Summer Sale

About Leger

Leger is the largest Canadian-owned full-service market research firm. An online survey of 1,510 Canadians was completed between March 19-24, 2025, using Leger's online panel. Leger's online panel has approximately 400,000 members nationally and has a retention rate of 90 per cent. A probability sample of the same size would yield a margin of error of +/- 2.5 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

