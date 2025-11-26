Motivated Buyers Signal Renewed Housing Market Confidence Heading into 2026, Says REMAX Canada

Looming economic clouds could chip away at confidence, but trends from the fall are already locking-in

10 per cent of Canadians plans to buy a home in the next 12 months, and half of them are first-time buyers

One quarter of Canadians believe the housing market in their region will become more affordable in 2026

23 per cent of Canadians would be ready to buy if Bank of Canada interest rates fell further, by another 0.5 to one per cent

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- The Canadian housing market could be on the upswing looking ahead to 2026, with more buyers preparing to enter the market and home sales expected to increase by 3.4 per cent next year, according to REMAX Canada's 2026 Housing Market Outlook. This follows signs of renewed buyer intent earlier this fall, compared to the first half of the year.

There is light at the end of the tunnel following a decline in home sales from coast to coast in 2025. According to data supplied by REMAX Canada brokers and agents, as well as local boards, home sales fell year-over-year in 19 of 33 markets analyzed between January 1 and October 31, 2025. In contrast to the inventory shortfall that defined many markets in 2024, 2025 saw listings increase year-over-year across 75.8 per cent of regions, in a shift to more balanced conditions for buyers, contributing to average price declines in 2025 and further moderation of -3.7% expected in 2026.

A Leger survey commissioned by REMAX Canada reveals that one in 10 Canadians is planning to buy a home in the next 12 months, half of them being first-time buyers. According to the same survey, one quarter of Canadians (23 per cent) said they'd be ready to enter the market if interest rates dropped another 0.5 to one per cent. Tempering average prices, along with easing pressure on the interest-rate front, could indicate gradual market improvement.

"Amid looming economic clouds, Canadians are maintaining their interest in homeownership," says Don Kottick, President, REMAX Canada. "The resilience that began to emerge in the fall is anticipated to continue into 2026, with first-time buyers in particular finding creative ways to save and enter the market."

Solidifying Confidence with Lower Interest Rates Presents an Opportune Moment for First-Time Buyers

According to a Leger survey commissioned by REMAX Canada, 10 per cent of Canadians say they're planning to purchase a home in the next 12 months – an improvement from seven per cent in the fall, based on Leger survey data earlier this year. Although more than half of Canadians are feeling the economy will worsen in 2026, following an initial economic stall as seen in the earlier part of 2025, Canadians aged 18 to 35 are more hopeful, with 21 per cent feeling the economy will fare better next year.

Return-to-Office Mandates Affecting How First-Time Buyers Approach the Market

Following looming economic headwinds, an emerging concern among first-time homebuyers is a rise in return-to-office mandates. While nearly half of respondents overall do not believe return-to-office will impact their situation , respondents aged 18 to 34 and those planning to buy in the future are thinking more about how this might affect their search and 17 per cent of Canadians are concerned about 'return to office' mandates.

"Return-to-office mandates are beginning to weigh on first-time buyers' decisions, prompting many to reconsider not just where they want to live, but how their daily routines, commute times, and lifestyle needs will fit into an in-person work environment," says Kottick. "Transit access is becoming an increasingly important factor for younger Canadians seeking their first home. Many are weighing commute times and workplace flexibility more carefully in their search, while sellers continue to adapt to a market that's still finding its footing in this new reality."

The Evolving Buyer Profile

REMAX brokers and agents across Canada found that families, new Canadians, and retirees drove a larger share of sales in 2025, marking a significant shift from 2024, when first-time buyers led sales across most Canadian markets.

While 17 per cent of Canadians say they plan to purchase a home at some point (with 10 per cent intending to buy within one year). Brokers are hearing that many buyers continue to watch the market closely for the right moment to make their move. Those planning to purchase their first home are more likely to be aged 18 to 34 and with kids under age 18.

"Time will tell how the buyer profile shifts we've seen over the past year will influence overall homebuying decisions. In such a dynamic environment, with evolving buyer needs and changing seller expectations, it's more important than ever for buyers to work with a trusted professional agent who understands their local market and can help find what best suits them and their families," says Kottick.

Regional Market Insights

REMAX brokers and agents across Canada shared a year-over-year analysis of their local market between January 1 and October 31, 2025 and offer their estimated outlook for 2026. According to their insights, as well as local board data, a third of the markets will have balanced conditions, while 18.2 per cent of markets are sellers' and 15.2 per cent remaining buyers' markets. All remaining markets are mixed or varied conditions.

Western Canada

Western Canada's housing market is entering 2026 with measured stability. In Vancouver, high-end property prices decreased notably by 6.3 per cent year-over-year from 2024 to 2025, from $2,651,000 to $2,483,000, favouring buyers due to increasing inventory, while entry-level homes remain in strong demand. Calgary and Edmonton present more balanced markets, with suburban single-detached homes driving activity as affordability and long-term growth potential attracts first-time and move-up buyers. Regina and Winnipeg continue to favour sellers, supported by lower inventory levels and steady demand for single-detached homes, particularly among first-time buyers and families seeking turnkey properties with ample space.

Across the region, single-detached homes dominate buyer interest, while retirees increasingly look to downsize to more low-maintenance properties. First-time buyers are seeking value and proximity to essentials, especially access to transit. Move-up buyers focus on lifestyle and larger homes, often leveraging subject-to-sale offers. New-home construction is proceeding modestly in high-cost markets like Vancouver, while mid-sized cities are seeing greater activity in infill and detached housing. Technology, social media, and virtual tours are playing an increasing role in how buyers search for and evaluate properties. Declining interest rates and favourable financing conditions into 2026 are anticipated to unearth an existing motivation to enter the market.

Ontario

Ontario's housing markets are showing a blended mix of buyer-friendly and balanced conditions, shaped by regional differences such as population, pricing, and economic stability. Markets toward Northern Ontario such as Kenora, Sudbury, and Sault Ste. Marie remain relatively stable, with modest price growth, limited new construction, and steady demand from first-time and move-up buyers. Mid-sized cities, including London, Kitchener-Waterloo, and Simcoe County, are seeing more inventory, slower price growth, and opportunities for buyers taking advantage of lower interest rates, particularly for single-detached homes. In the Greater Toronto Area and surrounding suburbs, price adjustments, increased listings, and declining interest rates are creating conditions favourable for buyers, though affordability pressures remain, particularly for first-time buyers. Year-over-year, home prices in the Greater Toronto Area fell by 3.5 per cent, from 2024 to 2025, from $1,127,525 to $1,088,166. Across the province, rental pressures, limited inventory in key segments, and evolving economic conditions are motivating buyers to plan and act strategically, while technology and online tools continue to streamline buyer's property search and decision-making.

Atlantic Canada

Atlantic Canada's housing market is stabilizing as the region transitions toward balanced conditions, supported by steady in-migration, moderate price growth, and increasing new-home construction. Average residential sale prices are projected to rise three to five per cent across most markets, with single-detached and semi-detached homes continuing to drive demand. First-time buyers are returning with confidence, prioritizing affordability, low-maintenance homes, and family-friendly neighbourhoods, while move-up buyers are focused on lifestyle upgrades, larger spaces, and energy-efficient properties. Retirees are seeking downsized, accessible housing or low-maintenance condos in communities that offer healthcare access and amenities. New developments, particularly in Moncton, Fredericton, and Truro, emphasize affordability and sustainability, helping support a balanced market. Number of sales transactions year-over-year from were notably highest in St. John's Metro, Newfoundland, from 2,677 to 2,796, an increase of 4.4 per cent. Rising rents are encouraging renters to transition into homeownership, and investor activity remains strong in rental and multi-unit properties, reflecting ongoing confidence in the region's long-term growth potential. Overall, Atlantic Canada presents a stable, predictable, and affordable market, making 2026 a strategic year for buyers and investors alike.

