Buyers Showing Optimism While Sellers Adjust Their Expectations as Market Conditions Shift, According to REMAX Fall Housing Market Update

Canadians Feel This Fall is "a Good Time to Strike a Deal"

54 per cent of Canadians believe this fall is a good time to strike a deal on a home.

Atlantic Canada and the Prairies experienced year-over-year price gains between January 1-July 31 , across all markets analyzed, while Ontario and British Columbia saw declines in two-thirds of markets.

and the Prairies experienced year-over-year price gains between , across all markets analyzed, while and saw declines in two-thirds of markets. 64.8 per cent of housing markets experienced a year-over-year decline in sales, with REMAX Canada brokers and agents noting a rise in price reductions and conditional sales throughout 2025. Atlantic Canada bucked the downward trend, with sales up across all markets analyzed.

bucked the downward trend, with sales up across all markets analyzed. Average homes prices are expected to decrease by 6.5 per cent this fall, while sales are expected to decrease by five per cent by the end of 2025.

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- Following a period characterized by consumer uncertainty and a pull-back of buyers during the first quarter of 2025, the Canadian housing market may be turning a new leaf this fall. According to REMAX Canada's 2025 Fall Housing Market Update, improved affordability and a boost in inventory levels could entice cautious buyers back into action.

Ontario Data Table Western Canada Data Table

According to data supplied by REMAX brokers and agents, home sales declined year-over-year in 62 per cent of markets analyzed between January 1 and July 31, 2025, largely reflecting the economic uncertainty being felt across the country. Meanwhile, residential price trends varied regionally, rising across Atlantic Canada and the Prairies, while declining in major urban centres in Ontario and British Columbia.

In contrast to the inventory shortfall that defined many markets in 2024, 2025 saw listings increase in Ontario and British Columbia, signaling a shift to buyer's market conditions. Meanwhile, tighter inventory levels in the Prairies and Atlantic Canada indicate conditions favouring sellers.

Looking ahead, REMAX Canada expects average national price to decrease by 6.5 per cent this fall, while national home sales are also expected to decline by five per cent through the remainder of 2025.

"Canada's real estate landscape paints a complex picture of resilience and caution, influenced by regional nuances and continued economic uncertainty. From seller-driven markets across much of Atlantic Canada and the Prairies, to buyer-friendly conditions in Ontario and BC, the nation's housing market reflects a delicate balance," says Don Kottick, President of REMAX Canada. "What hasn't changed is that Canadians see value in home ownership, and an experienced, professional real estate agent can help buyers and sellers tailor their strategies to better set themselves up for success, regardless of market conditions."

First-Time Buyers: Shifting Profile, Shifting Influence

In 2024, first-time buyers drove sales in the majority of markets across Canada. In a notable shift, REMAX brokers and agents report that first-timers have taken a back seat in today's market, with families, new Canadians and retirees driving the bulk of activity in 2025. According to a Leger survey commissioned by REMAX Canada, seven per cent of Canadians say they intend to buy their first home within the next year. This group is trending older, with many now entering the market in their late-20s to 40s, reflecting both broader affordability challenges and the increasing complexity of entering the market.

The Leger survey also reveals that today's first-time homebuyers are financially varied, some entering with strong savings and others relying on more creative strategies to get their foot in the door. Twenty-eight per cent of those planning to buy their first home in the next 12 months say they have saved at least 20 per cent for their down payment, while 33 per cent have saved 15 per cent or more, and 13 per cent have saved at least 10 per cent. Only one in 10 Canadians say they have been gifted money to help them buy a home, suggesting many are finding their own way, such as through disciplined saving, or co-ownership models and other non-traditional approaches.

While 12 per cent of Canadians say they plan to purchase a home in the next year, many are watching the market closely for the right moment to act. Among this group, 68 per cent say a five- to 10-per-cent drop in property prices would make a meaningful difference in their ability to enter the market, while 64 per cent say they'd feel ready if interest rates fell by 0.5 to one per cent.

"These insights paint a picture of first-time buyers who are older, more financially prepared in some cases, but still navigating significant headwinds and waiting for the market to meet them halfway," says Kottick. "The good news is inventory levels are rising in most regions, giving buyers more choice, negotiating leverage and more time to make purchasing decisions."

Sellers: Realism, Timing and Growing Confidence

As economic uncertainty lingers and the Canadian housing market continues to shift, REMAX brokers and agents agree that sellers who come to the table with a clear strategy are more likely to find success. This means realistic pricing, smart staging, and a solid understanding of local market conditions.

Eight per cent of Canadians say they plan to sell their home in the next year, and among them, confidence is strong. According to the Leger survey, 63 per cent believe they'll be able to secure their asking price — a sign that sellers may already be aligning their expectations with what buyers are willing to pay in today's more balanced market.

With home prices expected to dip even further by the end of 2025 and pent-up demand reverberating in many markets across the country, conditions bode well for informed, well-prepared sellers.

"Our Fall Housing Market Update illustrates a dynamic market shift, with brokers reporting a 25-per-cent surge in conditional sales across 33 of 37 regions surveyed, and growing buyer confidence fueled by improved affordability," says Kottick. "Canadians remain committed to home ownership as a cornerstone investment, and REMAX agents are poised to guide buyers and sellers through a recovering market with expertise and supportive policies."

"This is a pivotal period, where informed, well-timed decisions will make all the difference for Canadians navigating a shifting market," adds Kottick.

Consumer Sentiments Going into the Fall Market

Canadians are reporting a growing sense of stability, with 46 per cent of survey respondents anticipating that the economy will hold steady over the next six months and 38 per cent viewing the current economy as strong — a sign that the gap between optimism and pessimism is narrowing. Despite certain challenges, 92 per cent of Canadian homeowners see their homes as a solid long-term investment, reflecting unwavering confidence in real estate as part of their investment strategy.

As the Canadian housing market moves toward recovery, a wave of optimism is emerging. According to Leger survey insights, 46 per cent of Canadians are hopeful that the federal and provincial governments' renewed commitment to building more housing will enhance affordability within the next three to five years. This growing confidence signals a brighter outlook, with government initiatives poised to play a critical role in stabilizing and strengthening the housing landscape, offering renewed hope for prospective buyers and a resilient market ahead.

As Canadians wait for a boost in housing supply to ease their affordability pains, 53 per cent said working with a local real estate agent would be helpful to better access pockets of affordability. As illustrated by the wide-ranging regional data and trends on the horizon this fall, housing markets can differ dramatically from city to city and even from one neighbourhood to the next, highlighting the importance of working with a local expert to help homebuyers and sellers navigate changing market conditions.

Regional Market Insights

REMAX brokers and agents across Canada shared a year-over-year analysis of their local market between January 1 and July 31, 2025 and offer their estimated outlook for fall 2025. According to their insights, 26.4 per cent of housing markets are expected to favour sellers this fall, and 38.2 per cent sitting firmly in buyer's territory.

Western Canada

Western Canada saw mixed conditions year-over-year. Prices declined in Fraser Valley (down 5.5 per cent) and Vancouver (down 6.3 per cent), while modest gains were recorded in Central Okanagan (up 1.7 per cent), Calgary (up 5.1 per cent), Edmonton (up 7.3 per cent), Regina (up seven per cent), Saskatoon (up seven per cent) and Winnipeg (up 7.7 per cent). Sales activity was uneven, with notable declines in BC and Alberta, while Saskatchewan and Manitoba posted modest growth. Listings rose in most markets, led by Vancouver (up 19 per cent), Calgary (up 15.1 per cent) and Fraser Valley (up ten per cent).

Looking ahead, BC markets are expected to see further price declines, while Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba anticipate modest gains supported by affordability and steady demand.

Ontario

Most Ontario housing markets analyzed experienced an increase in listings year-over-year, ranging from four per cent to upwards of 20 per cent. Exceptions include Sudbury, Niagara Region, Grand Bend and Simcoe County, which experienced a decline in listings. In terms of average price, Ontario is equally split between regions on the rise and those in decline, moving through the fall.

As Ontarians navigate the market, there is evidence of an increase in sales that are conditional on the sale of an existing home, with brokers reporting the growing presence of guarantors and financial assistance from family, for buyers entering the market.

Regions where prices are expected to decline this fall include North Bay, Brampton (each by two per cent), Toronto and Windsor (each by four per cent), Grand Bend, Kitchener-Waterloo and Durham (each by five per cent), and Kingston by one per cent. Markets that could experience a price increase include Sudbury (five per cent), Hamilton-Burlington and Simcoe County (each by four per cent), Mississauga and Niagara (each by two per cent), Ottawa (1.5 per cent), York (1.3 per cent) and London (one per cent).

Atlantic Canada and Montreal

The Montreal area of Ville Mont-Royal and Atlantic Canada remain comparatively stable heading into fall 2025. Ville Mont-Royal posted a 4.4-per-cent year-over-year price gain despite softer sales, while demand for well-priced, move-in-ready homes continues to drive multiple offers. Buyers are increasingly cautious, relying on conditional offers and family support to enter the market. Meanwhile in Atlantic Canada, prices rose in every major market, led by Greater St. John's (up 11 per cent), Saint John (up 9.5 per cent) and Fredericton (up 7.8 per cent), with steady sales activity reflecting ongoing affordability and migration trends.

About Leger

Leger is the largest Canadian-owned full-service market research firm. An online survey of 1,533 Canadians aged 18+ was completed between July 25-27, 2025, using Leger's online panel. Leger's online panel has approximately 400,000 members nationally and has a retention rate of 90 per cent. A probability sample of the same size would yield a margin of error of +/- 2.5 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

About the Report

REMAX's 2025 Fall Housing Market Update includes data and insights supplied by REMAX brokerages. REMAX brokers and agents are surveyed on market activity and local developments. The overall outlook is based on the average of all regions surveyed, weighted by the number of transactions in each region. Each REMAX office in independently owned and operated.

About the REMAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in over 9,000 offices with a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. REMAX Canada refers to REMAX Canada, Inc., which is an affiliate of RE/MAX, LLC. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides.

RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit remax.ca. For the latest news from RE/MAX Canada, please visit blog.remax.ca.

Forward looking statements

This report includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," "project," and other similar words and expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding housing market conditions and the Company's results of operations, performance and growth. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include (1) the global COVID-19 pandemic, which has impacted the Company and continues to pose significant and widespread risks to the Company's business, the Company's ability to successfully close the anticipated reacquisition and to integrate the reacquired regions into its business, (3) changes in the real estate market or interest rates and availability of financing, (4) changes in business and economic activity in general, (5) the Company's ability to attract and retain quality franchisees, (6) the Company's franchisees' ability to recruit and retain real estate agents and mortgage loan originators, (7) changes in laws and regulations, (8) the Company's ability to enhance, market, and protect the RE/MAX and Motto Mortgage brands, (9) the Company's ability to implement its technology initiatives, and (10) fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, and those risks and uncertainties described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and similar disclosures in subsequent periodic and current reports filed with the SEC, which are available on the investor relations page of the Company's website at www.remax.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend, and undertakes no duty, to update this information to reflect future events or circumstances.

SOURCE RE/MAX Canada

Vanessa Bower, [email protected], 416-845-0719; Lydia McNutt, [email protected], 416-797-0473; Kimberly Golladay-Cure, [email protected]