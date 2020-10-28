Your Future, Now: Take Our Kids To Work Day marks 26th year by going virtual

In previous years, student participation in Take Our Kids to Work Day relied on a parent or educator's connection to a participating workplace. Bringing Take Our Kids to Work Day into a virtual environment opens up the doors for even more students to explore the world of work.

"With the support of RBC Future Launch and other generous sponsors, we're showcasing diverse career pathways, spotlighting inspiring professionals through a series of flexible virtual programs. We're proud to offer educators, workplaces and parents new innovative tools that spark students' curiosity to reimagine their future," said Kerby.

Kick-starting the day is an inspiring and uplifting 20-minute cornerstone event Your Future, Now with RBC Olympian Erin Latimer. Students can then choose from among four live 20-minute breakout sessions hosted by industry experts in skilled trades, finance and technology, innovation and entrepreneurship, and healthcare.

Take Our Kids To Work Day 2020 is powered by lead sponsor RBC Future Launch in support of their commitment to helping young Canadians prepare for the jobs of tomorrow.

"Empowering young people to stay future ready starts with coming together — to share stories, advice and ideas, and to learn from each other," says Mark Beckles, Senior Director, Youth Strategy and Innovation, RBC. "In our current reality, doing this in a physical setting has become impossible, while the need to connect has become even greater. Together with The Learning Partnership, we have pivoted and adapted our programming to the now normal. Take Our Kids to Work Day is just one of the ways RBC and The Learning Partnership are helping young people stay future focused."

In 2019, Take Our Kids to Work Day supported over 200,000 Canadian students.

Register for Take Our Kids to Work Day:

Workplaces, educators and parents can register online with The Learning Partnership to receive resources to help plan Take Our Kids to Work Day.

About The Learning Partnership:

The Learning Partnership is a registered Canadian charity brings together business, educators and strategic partners to design and deliver innovation education programs focused on early learners in schools across Canada. Our programs build the essential skills and competencies needed in tomorrow's leaders, innovators and problem solvers. They enhance provincial curricula, are aligned with Canada's innovation agenda, and are made available to students, parents and educators through the generous support of our education sector partners and funding from corporate, government, foundation and private donors. For more information on The Learning Partnership, visit www.the learning partnership.ca .

About RBC:

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 86,000+ employees who bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 34 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

