Your First Ingredient, Mazola®, Unveils Iconic New Look

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Mazola® , a trusted name in cooking oils since 1911, is proud to introduce a fresh and flavourful approach to Canadian consumers with its newly redesigned packaging. These eye-catching labels not only bring a touch of elegance to consumers' kitchens but also serve as a culinary compass, guiding home cooks and experienced chefs toward the perfect oil for every occasion. Shoppers can expect to see the new Mazola® bottles rolling out on shelves this week.

"At Mazola®, we believe in the thoughtful art of cooking. That's why we've embraced change with our newly refreshed look. These labels aren't just about aesthetics; they're a reflection of our commitment to helping shoppers make informed choices in the kitchen," says Sandro D'Ascanio, General Manager, ACH Food Companies, Canada. "From everyday cooking and making marinades and dressings to frying and baking, each of our neutral-tasting oils are designed to help you bring your food to life with confidence and creativity."

Mazola®'s new packaging acts as a practical guide for home cooks and chefs, with 'Great For' recommendations on the front of the bottle, making it easier than ever to choose the right oil for the right occasion. Fans of Mazola® will be excited to know that the brand will still offer the same high quality, traditional neutral flavour and suggested smoke points as expected from this beloved kitchen staple. The company will continue to offer four varietals:

Canola Oil: Your go-to choice for everyday cooking that contains no additives or preservatives and is low in saturated fat. Elevate your dishes with Mazola ® Canola Oil and let your culinary creativity soar.





Your go-to choice for everyday cooking that contains no additives or preservatives and is low in saturated fat. Elevate your dishes with Mazola Canola Oil and let your culinary creativity soar. Vegetable Oil : Explore the art of baking with Mazola ® Vegetable Oil. Enriched with omega-3 and omega-6 polyunsaturates, it's the ideal companion for all your baking adventures.





: Explore the art of baking with Mazola Vegetable Oil. Enriched with omega-3 and omega-6 polyunsaturates, it's the ideal companion for all your baking adventures. Corn Oil: 100% Pure Mazola ® Corn Oil is your trusted companion for frying. With no additives or preservatives and low in saturated fat, it's the perfect choice for crispy delights.





100% Pure Mazola Corn Oil is your trusted companion for frying. With no additives or preservatives and low in saturated fat, it's the perfect choice for crispy delights. Canola Olive Oil Blend: Elevate your dressings and marinades with Mazola® Canola Olive Oil Blend. It's the ultimate combination of purity and taste, designed to enhance your culinary creations.

ABOUT MAZOLA:

Since its birth in 1911, Mazola® has delivered great-tasting, high‐quality products for you and your family. For over 100 years Mazola® cooking oils have been made of 100% pure oil with no additives, so the great flavour of your food comes through. All Mazola® oils are cholesterol-free and have become a healthful tradition in North American cooking.

