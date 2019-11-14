Young Living Celebrates Launch of South Africa Market

Young Living Celebrated the Launch with Music, Traditional Drum Performances, and Speeches from Leaders

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 14, 2019 /CNW/ -- Young Living Essential Oils, the world leader in essential oils, held a celebration in Johannesburg, South Africa, to mark the opening of the company's new South Africa market, the first Young Living market on the African continent. Nearly 1,300 registered guests attended the event, coming from every continent on the globe to take part in the festivities.

Young Living marked the occasion with traditional South African drum music. Comedian Loyiso Gola and Bo from the musical group Denim delighted guests with special performances for the event. Attendees also heard CEO Mary Young and President Jared Turner speak about the opening of the new market. During her remarks to the crowd, Mary Young shared, "Caring about people and their well-being is the key to your success. If people know how much you care about them, they'll listen to you and you can help them find success."

President Jared Turner spoke about superpowers, remarking that, "Everyone has a unique superpower that they can bring to bear in our mission to bring essential oils to every home on earth. Your superpower is your unique story, which can uniquely impact people's lives in a positive way."

Young Living recorded 90 new members who signed up to be part of Young Living at the event, and members purchased 123 new Starter Kits to help build their own small businesses. Young Living has increased its membership in South Africa from 128 to 2,000 active members in 2019 alone. Four members attained and were recognized for the Gold rank, a high honor within Young Living.

South African members hope that this is the beginning of a fruitful partnership in the land of Mzansi, and Young Living expects even greater growth now that the South Africa market is officially open. Young Living looks forward to working in South Africa as the company continues to bring essential oils into every home around the world.

About Young Living Essential Oils

Young Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is the world leader in essential oils, offering the highest-quality oil-infused products available. Young Living takes its industry leadership seriously, setting the standard with its proprietary Seed to Seal® quality commitment, which involves three critical pillars: Sourcing, Science, and Standards. These guiding principles help Young Living protect the planet and provide pure, authentic products that its members can feel confident about using and sharing with friends and family. Young Living's products—which all come from corporate-owned farms, partner farms, and Seed to Seal-certified suppliers—not only support a healthy lifestyle but also provide opportunities for over 6 million global members to find a sense of purpose and whole-life wellness by aligning their work with their values and passions. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com, follow @HYPERLINK "http://instagram.com/youngliving"youngliving on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.

