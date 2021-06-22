Young Entrepreneurs Dominating Air Quality Solutions for Ontario School Boards

Blade Air, selected by the Peel District School Board (257 schools) to provide a turnkey air sanitization solution, has now been engaged by Superior North Catholic District School Board. Blade Air will be installing Air Sniper's advanced UV-C technology into central air systems and unit ventilators in preparation for the upcoming school year this fall. This initiative is a key tool in protecting students and faculty from airborne transmission of COVID-19 and other pathogens. UV-C air sanitization is among the few technologies recognized and approved by ASHRAE and the CDC for COVID-19 risk mitigation.

In April 2021, the Ontario and Federal governments created a budget for funding infrastructure projects to improve ventilation systems and social distancing measures in public buildings, with an emphasis on schools. This budget was established to create healthier, cleaner, and safer environments in public spaces. As a result of this available funding, school boards are turning to Blade Air, a trusted partner of the Ontario Education Collaborative Marketplace and Ontario Together, to supply them with inline and standalone air purification technologies. Blade Air is currently working with the Peel District, Ottawa Carleton, Hamilton-Wentworth, Waterloo Region, Dufferin-Peel Catholic, Grand Erie District School Boards, and numerous other organizations.

About Blade Air

Blade Air, a division of Blade Filters, located in Toronto, Ontario, focuses on providing Canadian-made industrial air quality solutions. After revolutionizing the cannabis air filtration industry with their replaceable carbon filter, Blade Filters created their new operating division, Blade Air. Young Canadian entrepreneurs Aedan Fida (CEO, 24), Giancarlo Sessa (CFO, 24), and Joseph Fida (CTO, 26) were eager to use their expertise to help address the challenge of Canadian business closures. Developed as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Blade Air is recognized as a leader in creating safe and clean environments for businesses, schools, and organizations. Leveraging years of experience working with Health Canada to meet ISO-8 clean-room air quality standards, Blade Air is trusted to protect over 25,764,000 square feet of indoor space.

About Air Sniper

Air Sniper, located in Calgary, Alberta, develops and manufactures air sanitization technology. Each solution is independently tested by third-party labs, to ensure the product's effectiveness at destroying airborne pathogens such as COVID-19, influenza, staph, and mold at 99.9% efficiency. Since 2015, Air Sniper has provided complete and flexible air purification solutions for businesses across Canada, specializing in meeting industrial-scale needs.

