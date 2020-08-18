Young Black Entrepreneur & partners launch a Canadian platform to collect race-base data & give a voice to vulnerable communities during COVID-19
Aug 18, 2020, 13:15 ET
4920 Vézina (Pavillon Nelson Mandela), Montréal, Qc
August 19th, 2020, at 11h00
MONTRÉAL, Aug. 18, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Founder of Influence Orb, Thierry Lindor, in partnership with the Federation of Black Canadians (FBC) & the Côte-des-Neiges Black Community Association (CDNBCA) are launching an innovative platform to combat the lack of Race-Based Data during the COVID Pandemic. The tool, developed by Lindor's modern media company, is interestingly named, The Colors of COVID. The digital solution uses a two-minute survey alongside a geo-positioning algorithm to gather information about the experience of Canadian marginalized communities during the Pandemic. Many of these communities have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus, & little data has been released to find a solution to this injustice. The Colors of COVID initiative aims to capture this data, & give a voice to the voiceless.
Thierry Lindor is a Canadian G20 YEA & United Nations Delegate. In 2019, he was also recognized at the UN as one of the Top 100 under 40 Most influential people of African Descent. The visionary entrepreneur behind the project firmly believes that better data collection is key to navigating the current crisis while holding elected governments accountable: "The idea that we are all in the same boat is a fallacy. We might all be in the same STORM but definitely not in the same boat. We have to acknowledge people's experiences; especially marginalized experiences. These realities are essentially information. Information is data, data can be converted into knowledge & knowledge - during a pandemic like COVID-19 - can save lives"
Lindor joined forces with Social Activists, Dahabo Ahmed of the FBC, Tiffany Callender of the CDNBCA & Will Prosper of HoodStock. "The Quebec government refuses to collect race-based data, despite 51% of COVID cases in Canada emanating from this province & the largest number of cases in Montreal are in neighborhoods with the highest number of people of color," says Callender, Executive Director of the CDNBCA. "Without race-based data to demonstrate the true socio-economic impacts on vulnerable communities, our government will remain ineffective in providing COVID-19 emergency & recovery support." Dahabo Ahmed, Chair of the Federation of Black Canadians adds: "This pandemic has only heightened & worsened the challenges already faced by our communities. Systemic racism has profoundly impacted the fairness & equitable access to healthcare, housing, economic, justice & the education system. The collection & reporting of race-based data during this pandemic is critical in understanding & addressing anti-black racism in Canada.". Also joining this amazing coalition is Dr. Alicia Boatswain-Kyte from McGill University whose research advocates for transformative social change for marginalized populations.
About Influence Orb: Influence Orb mixes intuitive technology, innovative platform creation(Digital & Physical) to bring about impactful change and inclusion for diversity with a focus on BIPOC. The movement has notably collaborated with Nobel Peace Prize, Malala Yousafzai alongside Vice President Al Gore.
SOURCE Colors of COVID
For further information: Phil G Joseph, Communication Manager, 438.936.4477, [email protected]