Young Black Entrepreneur & partners launch a Canadian platform to collect race-base data & give a voice to vulnerable communities during COVID-19

Thierry Lindor is a Canadian G20 YEA & United Nations Delegate. In 2019, he was also recognized at the UN as one of the Top 100 under 40 Most influential people of African Descent . The visionary entrepreneur behind the project firmly believes that better data collection is key to navigating the current crisis while holding elected governments accountable: "The idea that we are all in the same boat is a fallacy. We might all be in the same STORM but definitely not in the same boat. We have to acknowledge people's experiences; especially marginalized experiences. These realities are essentially information. Information is data, data can be converted into knowledge & knowledge - during a pandemic like COVID-19 - can save lives"

Lindor joined forces with Social Activists, Dahabo Ahmed of the FBC, Tiffany Callender of the CDNBCA & Will Prosper of HoodStock. "The Quebec government refuses to collect race-based data, despite 51% of COVID cases in Canada emanating from this province & the largest number of cases in Montreal are in neighborhoods with the highest number of people of color," says Callender, Executive Director of the CDNBCA. "Without race-based data to demonstrate the true socio-economic impacts on vulnerable communities, our government will remain ineffective in providing COVID-19 emergency & recovery support." Dahabo Ahmed, Chair of the Federation of Black Canadians adds: "This pandemic has only heightened & worsened the challenges already faced by our communities. Systemic racism has profoundly impacted the fairness & equitable access to healthcare, housing, economic, justice & the education system. The collection & reporting of race-based data during this pandemic is critical in understanding & addressing anti-black racism in Canada.". Also joining this amazing coalition is Dr. Alicia Boatswain-Kyte from McGill University whose research advocates for transformative social change for marginalized populations.

About Influence Orb: Influence Orb mixes intuitive technology, innovative platform creation(Digital & Physical) to bring about impactful change and inclusion for diversity with a focus on BIPOC. The movement has notably collaborated with Nobel Peace Prize, Malala Yousafzai alongside Vice President Al Gore.

