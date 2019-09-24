Young Adult Cancer Canada releases first-of-its-kind study

In collaboration with Dr. Sheila Garland, assistant professor of psychology and oncology at Memorial University of Newfoundland, YACC, a not-for-profit organization, surveyed 622 diagnosed young adults across Canada to explore the physical, social, financial, and emotional challenges they face as compared to their peers without cancer. The findings identify unique issues, since cancer in young adulthood can disrupt an important period of development and identity formation, which tends to have a cascading impact on all areas of life. Yet, few programs are geared to specifically support them through diagnosis and recovery.

"Many people see this age group as 'too young to have cancer' resulting in a massive lack of resources from support to research," says Geoff Eaton, founder of YACC and a young adult cancer survivor. "The paltry offering of support programs leads to intense isolation for patients and their families. Health professionals are unaware and untrained to deal with the unique issues young adults face and despite our best efforts, limited funding means only one of the 22 young adults diagnosed today will find their way to YACC."

Financial Hardship

The YAC Prime study reveals that one of the main issues facing young adults with cancer is the significant financial gaps between them and their peers without cancer, matched for age, gender and education. Cancer patients are often unable to maintain full-time jobs during treatment and recovery. Half (49 per cent) of patients missed between one and four plus years of work, a major contributor to their financial hardships. Given that not all treatment costs are covered by healthcare in Canada, an extended leave from work makes paying over $100 per month in cancer-related expenses even more difficult for 63 per cent of these young adults.

There is a considerable divide between the two groups and the value of their assets. A whopping 43 per cent over the age of 35 reported having less than $100,000 in assets, compared to just 17 per cent of their non-cancer peers. Similar trends were found among both groups younger than 35.

Encouragingly young adults with and without cancer have comparable income levels, however lower income is associated with psychological distress, which is significantly higher in young adults with cancer than their non-cancer peers. Perhaps not surprisingly, an income of more than $60,000 was associated with reduced distress for young adults with cancer.

Quality of life

Young adult cancer survivors end up facing a variety of physical, social and mental issues, and report worse quality of life compared to the Canadian population. The majority (84 per cent) experience significant levels of fear of cancer recurrence, 68 per cent have significant stress about their body image and 47 per cent experience symptoms of depression or anxiety.

"Having a hysterectomy at 35, due to advanced stage ovarian cancer, left me drowning in grief and anger and not many people could relate," says YACC member Kelly Anne Branco. "Although I went to different support groups, the women were at least 25 years older than me, and had already experienced motherhood and long, loving marriages. I felt alone and lost going through cancer at my age and dealing with the tsunami of emotions. At YACC, I was able to connect with a community of others my own age who understood exactly what I was going through and I how I felt. That support has made all the difference."

A cancer diagnosis in young adulthood can be isolating, so finding a community of peers facing similar issues is critical. In fact, people with the lowest levels of social support reported the most benefit from a community connection. Individuals who feel connected are almost four times more likely to be able to move forward from their cancer diagnosis in meaningful ways, a concept called post-traumatic growth, compared to those who are not connected.

"The YAC Prime study is leading the way by bringing together researchers, community stakeholders, and people with lived experience to identify and address issues impacting the overall quality of life of young adults with cancer," says Dr. Garland, clinical psychologist and lead researcher of the study. "There is a strong need for support for this demographic, not only while they're fighting cancer, but also once they're in remission and beyond."

The findings of the study will be presented at this year's International Psycho-oncology Society Symposium September 23 – 26, 2019 in Banff, Alberta.

Young Adult Cancer Canada

Young Adult Cancer Canada (http://www.youngadultcancer.ca) is the leading Canadian cancer charity focused on delivering support programs for young adults (15 – 39 years) dealing with cancer. Founder and executive director Geoff Eaton launched the organization in 2000 in St. John's, NL after his first cancer challenge. YACC has over 3,200 members in its community and offers web-based, local and 4-day programs for young adults all across Canada.

Every cancer, every stage, YACC's got their back.

Facebook: @YoungAdultCancerCanada | Instagram: @yacancercanada | Youtube: @YoungAdultCancer | Twitter: @yacancercanada

SOURCE Young Adult Cancer Canada

For further information: Elizabeth Glassen, BlueSky Communications, eglassen@blueskycommunications.com, 647.354.0576