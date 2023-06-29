What is happening?

OTTAWA, ON, June 29, 2023 /CNW/ - The independent committee for the Regional Assessment of Offshore Wind Development in Nova Scotia, will host meet and greet sessions to provide those interested in offshore wind development an opportunity to learn more about this assessment, provide comments, and meet the committee who will be leading the assessment. The sessions will be held virtually in English. French is available upon request.

The Governments of Canada and Nova Scotia tasked an independent committee to conduct a regional assessment of offshore wind development in Nova Scotia. The committee will assess the potential environmental, health, social and economic effects and benefits of future offshore wind development for this area. This regional assessment will be used to inform and improve future planning, licencing and impact assessment processes for offshore wind development.

Meet and Greet Virtual Sessions (MS Teams)

July 5, 2023 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm (AT Time)

July 6, 2023 2:30 pm – 4:00 pm (AT Time)

July 11, 2023 10:30 am – 12:00 pm (AT Time)

July 12, 2023 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm (AT Time)

To register for a session, please email us at [email protected] , indicating which session you would like to attend and if you require any accommodations for accessibility.

Have a question?

Write to us at [email protected], or visit the regional assessment's homepage on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 83514).

