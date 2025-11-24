Public Notice - Have your say on the draft co-operation agreement between Ontario and Canada

Public comments invited

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 24, 2025 /CNW/ -

What is happening?

The Government of Canada committed in May 2025 to striking co-operation agreements with every interested province within six months. These agreements will help achieve the Government's goal of "one project, one review" while upholding Canada's world-leading environmental standards and constitutional obligations to Indigenous Peoples.

The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) invites Indigenous Peoples and the public to provide comments on the draft co-operation agreement between the Governments of Ontario and Canada.

This draft co-operation agreement outlines how Ontario and Canada will work together towards a "one project, one review" for major projects requiring an assessment. This agreement formalizes the commitment of both jurisdictions to conduct an efficient and effective assessment process that minimizes duplication and respects federal and provincial jurisdiction. It will facilitate the implementation of the full suite of co-operation tools and flexibilities available in the Impact Assessment Act. It will also provide certainty on the approaches to be used, while maintaining flexibility to implement the appropriate approach on a project-by-project basis.

IAAC also sought comments through a consultation paper, more generally, on Canada's proposed approach to working with provinces on the assessment of major projects. Comments received from that consultation are also being considered for the co-operation agreement with Ontario.

How can I provide comments?

Visit the Let's Talk Impact Assessment link webpage to review the draft co-operation agreement and submit comments.

Comments submitted by December 3, 2025, 11:59 p.m. EST will be considered. All comments will be publicly posted.

To view the co-operation approach paper and view comments received, visit the Let's Talk Impact Assessment webpage.

Next Steps

All comments will be considered when finalizing the Ontario-Canada co-operation agreement. The final agreement will be posted to Canada.gc.ca/iaac.

Stay updated by following IAAC on X: @IAAC_AEIC

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

Contacts: For more information, contact intergovernmentalaffairs-affairesintergouvernementales@iaac-aeic.gc.ca or to learn more about federal-provincial co-operation visit: Cooperation - Canada.ca. For media inquiries, write to [email protected].