You may be affected by a lawsuit if you were you incarcerated in a B.C. Correctional Centre between April 18, 2005 and December 22, 2020

VANCOUVER, BC, May 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- Please read this carefully. The B.C. Supreme Court decided that a class action on behalf of people who were inmates in Correctional Centres, between April 18, 2005 and December 22, 2020, who were involuntarily subjected to Separate Confinement and/or Segregation, for either:

1. at least 15 consecutive days, or

2. any length of time if B.C. Corrections knew or ought to have known the person suffered from Mental Illness

(the "Class").

If you meet this definition, you have a choice of whether or not to stay in the Class.

To stay in the Class, you do not have to do anything. If money or benefits are obtained, you will be notified about how to make a claim. You will be legally bound by all orders and judgments, and you will not be able to sue British Columbia about the legal claims in this case.

If you want to remove yourself from the class action, you must submit an opt out form postmarked on or before August 3, 2021. Opt out forms are available here: https://BCsolitaryconfinementclassaction.ca.

If you remove yourself, you cannot get money or benefits from this lawsuit if any are awarded.

The Court has appointed Koskie Minsky LLP and McEwan Partners LLP ("Class Counsel") to represent the Class. You don't have to pay Class Counsel to participate. If they get money or benefits for the Class, they may ask for lawyers' fees and costs, which would be deducted from any money obtained or to be paid separately by British Columbia.

For more information about your rights, go to https://BCsolitaryconfinementclassaction.ca, call toll-free 833-358-9422 or write to BC Solitary Confinement Class Action, P.O. Box 507 STN B, Ottawa, ON K1P 5P6, or by email at: [email protected].

For further information: Erin Kotz, McEwan Partners, 604.283.7655