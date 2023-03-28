You Can Stay in a Heritage Loft, Penthouse Suite, or a Two-Bedroom + Balcony with reStays' Signature Collection in Downtown Ottawa

"Our Signature Collection responds to travellers and staycationers looking for something over-the-top and truly memorable. There is nothing like it in Ottawa; introducing our balcony and terrace furniture will further elevate the experience," says Andreas Spove, General Manager at reStays.

The building invites guests and residents in its central lobby at 101 Queen and another more discreet entrance on Sparks Street. Two structures unite the old and the new. The Sparks Street side supports a vintage facade reconstructed as per its original image from the late 1800s. The Sparks side is where you will find the Heritage Lofts, both one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, with 15 to 20 feet ceilings and a picturesque view of Canada's oldest pedestrian mall. The window frames respect their original formats and support front-seat action on some of Sparks Street's most exciting festivals, such as Asian Fest, Busker Fest and Winterlude. The open-living space includes a fully equipped kitchen and in-suite laundry, fully immersing travellers into the local culture. The condo-hotel further assists by offering packages with local experiences, preferred partners and a concierge menu, allowing for fridge-filling and curated local chef experiences.

"The Two-Bedroom Heritage Loft is my favourite so far - all 1184ft of it. The layout and view on Sparks are delightful; we love to return home to it" says local digital creator and reStayer Katie Hession.

The One-Bedroom and Two-Bedroom Suites located on the Penthouse floor are another distinct stay. Situated on the top floor of Sparks tower, they feature sweeping views of Parliament Hill with abundant sunlight flowing throughout the wall of windows across the entire suite. The balconies and terraces are equipped with sectional sofas, firepits, outdoor dining and/or bistro tables and chairs so that you can enjoy the views most flexibly.

Guests staying with friends, family or colleagues have been happy to discover reStays' two-bedroom suites. They allow for meaningful experiences as there is ample room to relax in the living room or share a meal in the fully equipped kitchen. The Signature Two-Bedroom facing Sparks has a balcony that gives you a direct view of the action so that you can relax, step back in time or discover Ottawa's liveliness in the comfort of your own space.

Ottawa has so much to offer in the summer, including an inspiring canal, abundant green spaces, a thriving cultural scene and festivals like the Jazz festival, Blues Fest, Fringe Festival, Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival & Competition Pow Wow. reStays allows visitors to combine these experiences with its Signature Collection of unique accommodations.

reStays is a new kind of stay that allows you to immerse yourself in an authentic and luxurious local experience. Located in downtown Ottawa at 101 Queen Street, the condo hotel offers 111 bright and spacious suites with full kitchens, exceptional services, contactless check-in, world-class amenities, and standout event spaces. Balconies and floor-to-ceiling windows provide distinct views, including Queen Street, Sparks Street, and a most romantic courtyard! The SkyLounge boasts one of the best views of Parliament Hill and if you are lucky, an extraordinary sunset. Perfect for short and long-term stays, reStays offers direct booking access, including packages and services such as fridge-filling. reStays takes great pride in reinventing the hospitality sector and offering unique experiences that bring comfort and much delight.

Choo Communities is a real estate development company founded in 1992 by David Choo, an engineer by trade and innovator at heart. Choo Communities houses the reStays, reResidences, Ashcroft Homes, Envie Student, and Alavida Lifestyles brands.

