Yoshua Bengio named to TIME's annual TIME100 list of the 100 most influential people in the world

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 /CNW/ - The prestigious American magazine TIME named Yoshua Bengio, Mila - Quebec AI Institute's Founder and Scientific Director and Full Professor at Université de Montréal, to the 2024 TIME100, its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

See Yoshua Bengio's profile: https://time.com/6964962/yoshua-bengio/

See the full list here: time.com/time100

"I am delighted to receive this accolade today. I see it as a great indication that my public awareness efforts over the past year resonate, and that citizens, governments and the media increasingly understand the importance of urgently regulating the development and deployment of advanced AI systems. This awareness-raising work is essential because these powerful systems are already having a major impact on our lives and societies, and this trend will likely grow much faster over the next few years and decades," expressed Professor Yoshua Bengio, Scientific Director of Mila – Quebec AI Institute and Professor at the Université de Montréal.

The TIME100 list, compiled by the prestigious American magazine TIME, recognizes the impact, innovation and achievement of the world's most influential individuals. Other personalities on the 2024 ranking include Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Russian public figure Yulia Navalnaya and American football quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

As part of his nomination, Professor Bengio will travel to New York City to attend the TIME100 Summit on April 24, 2024, and the TIME100 Gala on April 25, 2024.

The full list and related tributes appear in the April 29, 2024, issue of TIME, available on newsstands on Friday, April 19, and now at time.com/time100.

"Many of the qualities that distinguish our Founder Yoshua Bengio are reflected in Mila's values and inspire our organization. One of these is his courage: whether it's in rallying Quebec and Canadian AI ecosystems in line with his humanist convictions, or in speaking out to demand the responsible development of AI. We congratulate him today on his designation as an influential personality, and thank him for the leading role he plays in our community, and around the world," said Valérie Pisano, President and CEO of Mila.

