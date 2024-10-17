Yorkville University and Toronto Film School Go Live with Anthology Student to Reimagine the Student Experience

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 17, 2024 /CNW/ -- Anthology, the leading educational technology company, today announced Yorkville University (Yorkville U), Canada's largest private university, and Toronto Film School (TFS), a globally recognized top film school, are transforming the student experience with Anthology Student, a flexible, cloud-based Student Information System (SIS) that promotes student success from acceptance to graduation.

Yorkville U and TFS have long championed a student-first mission, ensuring the individual needs and aspirations of their learners are prioritized at every step. This commitment is reflected in their decision to implement Anthology Student, a platform designed to promote student success across the entire academic lifecycle.

"We are all about empowering our students, providing them with more autonomy and confidence in their academic pursuits," said Chris Gain, Chief Information Officer at Yorkville U and TFS. "With the launch of the new Student Portal powered by Anthology Student we are greatly enhancing their experience, enabling them to align their studies today to their personal and professional goals of tomorrow."

Anthology Student helps institutions create a holistic academic experience for students and administrators, including financial aid, student accounts, and career services. Anthology Student's industry-leading flexible support for both traditional term-based and non-term academic calendars is critical for institutions looking to expand their offerings and meet the needs of the modern learner—a major differentiator in an increasingly important area of the market.

"We're embarking on an exciting new chapter in our digital transformation journey," continued Gain. "Successfully navigating change on this scale requires a strong partnership, and Anthology has consistently demonstrated their commitment to supporting our mission through open communication and a collaborative approach."

Yorkville U and TFS are supported by Anthology's internal professional services organization, which oversees all aspects of implementing and on-boarding new institutions. With a focus on delivering a best-in-class experience, Anthology has built industry-leading data conversion and automated testing tools to simplify and accelerate the work of data migration and manual testing for clients and continues to invest extensively in their implementation team and processes.

"The success of this implementation is a direct result of the client's forward-thinking vision and the dedication of the entire Yorkville U and TFS team," said Josh Portnoy, Chief Customer Officer at Anthology. "Their commitment to driving change has been inspiring, and we're proud to support their efforts in transforming their institutions."

Anthology Student is the leading Student Information System (SIS) with Enterprise Resource Planning Capabilities (ERP) built specifically for higher education. Anthology Student was recently ranked as the most innovative full-market, generally available solution in 2024 in the Tambellini StarChart™: 2024 Student Systems. Learn more about Anthology Student.

About Anthology

Anthology delivers education and technology solutions so that students can reach their full potential and learning institutions thrive. Millions of students around the world are supported throughout their education journey via Anthology's ecosystem of flagship SaaS solutions and supporting services, including the award-winning Blackboard® (LMS), Anthology® Student (SIS/ERP), and Anthology® Reach (CRM). Through the Power of Together, we are uniquely inspiring educators and institutions with innovation that is meaningful, simple and intelligent to help customers redefine what's possible and create life-changing opportunities for people everywhere. www.anthology.com.

About Yorkville University

Yorkville University began with a simple idea: offer flexible, rigorous and career-focused programs that lead to personal and professional transformation. Since 2004, Yorkville University has successfully grown to encompass three campuses from coast to coast, offering online and on-campus programs. Our graduates have gone on to launch, change or advance their careers through programs in behavioral sciences, social sciences, and the creative arts. Yorkville University's programs are designed with the student's needs first. With practitioner-oriented, flexible programs, we equip graduates with the skills that employers value, so that each student can make their own progress. Our approach to education has helped us become Canada's largest private university, and the university of choice for students from more than 75 countries.

About Toronto Film School

Toronto Film school is an internationally recognized career college that prepares students for jobs in film, TV, video games, and graphic design. A faculty of industry professionals brings real-world expertise to the school's curriculum through a focus on practical experience, networking opportunities, and portfolio building. Students can choose from a variety of on-campus and online accelerated diploma programs, graduating industry ready in 12–24 months.

