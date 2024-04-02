Yorkland Controls Limited Merges with Building Controls & Solutions

Yorkland Controls Limited Announces Merger With Leading U.S. Building Automation And Controls Distributor, Expanding Capabilities Across North America

TORONTO, April 2, 2024 /CNW/ -- Yorkland Controls Limited ("Yorkland Controls"), a prominent player in the Canadian building controls, combustion controls, and parts industry, is excited to announce a strategic merger with US-based Building Controls & Solutions ("BCS"), a leading distributor of innovative building automation and control solutions and parts. This transformative merger is poised to create a powerful synergy that will offer expanded services and distribution capabilities in the Canadian market.

Yorkland Controls Limited Announces Merger With Leading U.S. Building Automation And Controls Distributor, Expanding Capabilities Across North America

The merger brings together two industry leaders committed to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction. The combined entity will position itself as a comprehensive distributor with an expanded portfolio of services, product availability, and in-house technical expertise with an even greater capacity to deliver cutting-edge technology solutions to local markets across North America. BCS will now have 26 total branches across Canada and the U.S.

Gavin Barrett, President of Yorkland Controls, expressed enthusiasm about the future collaboration, stating, "Combining forces with Building Controls & Solutions will deliver the highest quality and best value that our customers, employees, and suppliers have come to know since our founding in 1973."

"This new phase in our business will add to our capacity to build on our current strength and expand our product portfolio and our presence in the building automation and smart building markets across all of Canada," says Gerry Cellucci, Vice President of Yorkland Controls.

"This merger represents a milestone in the evolution of our companies," said Eric Chernik, CEO of Building Controls & Solutions. "By combining the strengths, expertise, and resources of BCS and Yorkland, we are creating a North American team who will set new standards in building automation and parts distribution, delivering unmatched value to our clients. We are excited that Gavin and Gerry will lead our Canadian Building Controls & Solutions region."

Clients of both Yorkland Controls and Building Controls & Solutions can expect a seamless transition, with the commitment to delivering exceptional service remaining a top priority. The leadership teams of both organizations are working collaboratively to ensure a smooth integration process, and employees from both companies will play critical roles in shaping the combined entity's future.

About Yorkland Controls Limited:

Yorkland Controls Limited is a prominent player in the Canadian building controls industry. It specializes in providing cutting-edge solutions for energy management, building automation, and environmental controls. With a focus on customer satisfaction and technological innovation, Yorkland Controls Limited has built a strong reputation in the Canadian market.

About Building Controls & Solutions:

Building Controls & Solutions is a leading U.S. innovative building automation and control solutions provider. Committed to sustainability, efficiency, and customer satisfaction, it empowers businesses to optimize their building management systems and enhance overall operational performance.

For Media Inquiries, Please Contact:

Kristine Reeder

Director of Marketing

469-873-9583

[email protected]

SOURCE Yorkland Controls