Yorkdale Shopping Centre announces nine new stores and restaurants opening this year, many first-to-market

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Yorkdale Shopping Centre, Canada's leading shopping destination, will be welcoming nine new retailers and restaurants in coming months. The new stores, boutiques and restaurants include a range of fashion, athletics, beauty & fragrance brands and restaurants that will account for a total of 56,653 square feet of new retail space.

"We're seeing tremendous momentum and interest from retailers and brands, many of which are opening their first Canadian locations or flagship locations here," said William Correira, Director, Yorkdale Shopping Centre. "All our retailers have strong consumer demand. Introducing such a significant number of new stores and restaurants in the next few months reinforces our optimism in the retail sector and its bright future."

Some of the most notable new store opening include Canada's first Alexander McQueen and Celine boutiques.

A Nike flagship store will be one of the largest in the country at 24,000 square feet. Athleta will also mark its entry into Canada, opening one of its first stores at Yorkdale.

There will be a variety of brands opening ranging from fashion, athletics, beauty & fragrance and food & drink. They include:

Luxury: Alexander McQueen , Celine

Lifestyle: Nike, Athleta, RayBan

Beauty & Fragrance: Aesop and Jo Malone

Food & Drink: Yu Seafood and Konjiki Ramen

Current retailers Burberry, David Yurman and Raffi are completing renovations and will open new and improved locations at Yorkdale in coming months, making the centre a must-visit destination heading into the coveted fall fashion season.

Yorkdale Shopping Centre

Yorkdale Shopping Centre is Canada's leading shopping destination, named the country's most successful shopping centre for the third year in a row by the Retail Council of Canada. With an innovative mix of more than 270 shops and services, shoppers from throughout the Greater Toronto Area and around the world look to Yorkdale for an exceptional selection of the world's best fashion, technology and luxury brands. Yorkdale, managed and owned by Oxford Properties Group and co-owned by AIMCo, is dedicated to sustainability with one of the GTA's largest rooftop solar panel installations and rooftop greenery that spans 150,000 square feet. Yorkdale is located at 3401 Dufferin Street, off Allen Road, near the 401. For more information, visit www.yorkdale.com to speak to live online concierges or access social channels @yorkdalestyle.

