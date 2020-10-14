York Region District School Board To cut Autism services

Specialized School to Close — Parents organize protest

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - On Friday, October 16, 2020 at 10:00am, parents will protest at the York Region District School Board offices at 60 Wellington Street West in Aurora. The board has announced its intention to close Giant Steps, a school that delivers a unique combination of teaching, therapy, and inclusion for children with autism. The planned closure is an initiative by Director of Education Louise Sirisko, and families are outraged.

The board plans to move students from the specialized school to regular special needs classrooms where they will no longer receive life-changing therapy as a regular part of their school day routine.

"We're inundated with messages about youth and mental health. Behavioural therapies for autism should be considered essential services from a mental health perspective," says Alexander Repetski. "My daughter Gwen has improved in so many skill sets since attending Giant Steps, and she's there because regular special education classes didn't work for her. Sending her back will be disastrous."

The Board continues to ignore a Freedom of Information request filed by the school community in March 2020, which asked for documentation of any studies or assessments that would support such a move. The board did not consult its own Special Education Advisory Committee before making the decision.

"Giant Steps should not only remain open but the program should be copied in schools in other districts. The school board should take pride in it, not close it," says Barkaat Ahmad, another Giant Steps father.

Parents will be available for interview at the protest. Video and stills will be posted at https://savegiantsteps.ca following the event.

SOURCE Ontario Autism Coalition

For further information: Alexander Repetski, (647) 282-3825, [email protected]; Barkaat Ahmad, (416) 574-6191, [email protected]

Related Links

www.ontarioautismcoalition.com

