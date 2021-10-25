York Group of Companies Unites Under the York1 Brand

VAUGHAN, ON, Oct. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, York Group of Companies, a leading provider in infrastructure and environmental services in Ontario, unveiled its new brand identity and name change to York1. Along with the name change, the company launched a new logo and website which highlights the company's strength in the industry and elevates the strong foundation and family values to which the company has been built upon.

"Over the years, we've worked hard to build a reputation of integrity, reliability and working as one. We believed it was an appropriate time to develop a new name and image that reflects our history while evolving our brand to showcase our strength as one united company that is forward-focused and committed to continually delivering on our brand promise of peace of mind performance", said Brian Brunetti, President.

An updated website introduced at www.York1.com to reflect the new brand identity showcases the company's advantages and competitive strengths, both in the industry and with its employees. The new logo features a unifying rectangle integrating the number one and a vibrant blue to evoke the brand promise.

"The future is bright for York1," said Brian Brunetti. "We have the team - and now the brand – to continue to make an even bigger and more visible difference in the environmental and infrastructure industries."

About York

York1 is one of North America's oldest environmental and infrastructure companies, serving customers and communities with care and respect for over 70 years. Whether it's excavation work for the construction of the CN Tower, soil remediation for some of the largest environmental cleanups in downtown Toronto or waste collection for a municipality, York1 gets the job done right, smoothly, safely, and sustainably. Learn more about York1.

SOURCE York Group of Companies

For further information: York1 Media inquiries: Anthony Di Maulo, Vice President Marketing, York1, Tel: (905) 669 2733, [email protected]