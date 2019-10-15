York Group of Companies successfully completes the acquisition of Rumble Foundations

VAUGHAN, ON, Oct. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - York Group of Companies ("York") is pleased to announce it has successfully completed the acquisition of Rumble Foundations (Ontario) Ltd. ("Rumble Foundations") effective October 1, 2019.

Established in 1991, Rumble Foundations provides shoring, underpinning, and foundation installations on numerous residential high rise, industrial, and commercial projects in the GTA. Rumble Foundations are respected leaders in the design and construction of shoring and foundation systems, and have built their reputation for quality, reliability and exceptional customer service. Rumble Foundations expands York's services, adding shoring and foundation services to York's existing demolition, excavation, soil remediation and transfer and waste collection.

Brian Brunetti, President & COO of York said: "Our customer proposition is at the heart of this combination. The combination of Rumble Foundations and York enables us to provide integrated services spanning demolition, excavation, shoring and foundations to our infrastructure and development customers. We are extremely happy to welcome David Rumble and the entire Rumble Foundations team to York."

"We are excited to partner with York and continue to deliver quality services to our customers," commented David Rumble, Founder and President of Rumble Foundations. "We believe the combination of Rumble Foundations and York creates an opportunity for members of the Rumble Foundation's team, and are able to accelerate our growth and enhance our position in the industry."

Canadian-based York Group of Companies has prided itself as a recognized leader in the construction and environmental industry for over 55 years, having provided bulk excavation, demolition, environmental remediation, contaminated soil treatment and transfer, and waste collection and transfer for some of the largest infrastructure, commercial and residential projects in Ontario.

SOURCE York Group of Companies

For further information: Media Contact - Brian Brunetti, President, York Group of Companies, Tel. #: (416) 225-7474