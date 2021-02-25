Yooma Launches MYO Plant Nutrition in China Via Cross-Border eCommerce

BorderX Lab Platform Selected for Entry into China's Lucrative Wellness Market

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Yooma Wellness Inc. ("Yooma") (CSE: YOOM), a Toronto-based global wellness platform that develops and markets a portfolio of wellness brands, today announced the launch of MYO Plant Nutrition into the China market.

After completing a licensing agreement with EMMAC Life Sciences announced in January 2021, Yooma is launching UK-based MYO Plant Nutrition on BorderX Lab's China cross-border eCommerce app, Beyond.

MYO Plant Nutrition is entering the China market at an opportune time. According to The China-Britain Business Council (CBBC), plant-based foods will be a top trend as more and more Chinese consumers pursue healthier diets.

"By leveraging our platform and consumer insights, we are excited to help connect MYO's products to our health-conscious members on the Beyond app," said Albert Shen, co-founder and CEO of BorderX Lab. "Our goal is to help US and European merchants like MYO sell seamlessly into China."

"MYO is a performance plant-based nutrition brand focused on repairing, rebuilding, resetting and rebalancing the body by utilizing six ultra clean plant ingredients and no fillers or artificial ingredients," said James Lawson-Baker, founder of MYO Plant Nutrition. "The Yooma team has helped us engage with Chinese key opinion leaders to boost plant-based ingredient awareness, our exposure, and our brand image.

"Partnering with BorderX Lab and tapping into their live-stream social commerce capabilities provides an incredible opportunity for MYO to have direct access to China's avid health and fitness consumers," said Ron Wardle, co-CEO of Yooma. "Chinese consumers put a premium on quality health nutrition ingredients, and purchasing them from a reliable UK brand on Beyond's trustworthy cross-border channel ensures they receive 100% authentic plant-based nutritional products."

About Yooma Wellness Inc.

Yooma's mission is to build a global leader in the marketing, distribution, and sale of wellness products including hemp seed oil and hemp-derived and cannabinoid (CBD) ingredients. The company leverages strategically curated sales channels and ecommerce networks to deliver a diverse mix of wellness products through subsidiaries in China, Japan, and the United States. Yooma has assembled an international team of multicultural industry professionals with extensive experience in digital marketing, ecommerce and social media in EU, North America, and the pan-Asian region, with particular depth in the Chinese ecommerce market. Learn more at www.yooma.ca .

Media Contact:

Ron Wardle

Email: [email protected]

About BorderX Lab Inc.

BorderX Lab is the leading e-commerce platform that brings the US and European merchants to global middle-class shoppers. The global cross-border e-commerce is an annual $900B market and growing rapidly. Our flagship mobile fashion and beauty discovery app Beyond offers authentic products at attractive prices to more than 10 million users. We have direct merchant partnerships and provide a turn-key solution to localization, marketing, payment, logistics, and customer care enabled by technology innovation. BorderX Lab has offices in Silicon Valley and Shanghai.

Media Contact:

Name: Jeff Unze

Email: [email protected]

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to Yooma's launch of MYO Plant Nutrition in China and other statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "is launching", "will be", "our goal", "opportune", "opportunity", "intends" and similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including those noted above, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Yooma's expectations include changes to Yooma's business focus, strategic plan or capital requirements; changes in market, industry and regulatory conditions for MYO Plant Nutrition in China; changes in market, industry and regulatory conditions for Yooma and its suppliers and service providers both in China and internationally; a breakdown in the Yooma's relationship with its customers, suppliers and service providers; security or reliability issues relating to any of the technology platforms used to market, sell and distribute MYO Plant Nutrition, or such technologies not performing as expected; economic conditions making certain products or services less attractive than anticipated; competitors in the industry; the COVID-19 pandemic impacting on the performance and viability of Yooma, its customers, suppliers and service providers; the COVID-19 pandemic causing business interruptions or supply chain disruptions and other risks as set out in Yooma's Filing Statement available on its SEDAR page at www.sedar.com .

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Yooma. Yooma cannot guarantee that any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release will occur as disclosed herein or at all. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Yooma will only update or revise publicly the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Yooma Wellness Inc.