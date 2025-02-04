Yonge Street Mission Announces 2nd Annual Winter Walk for Neighbours in Need

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Yonge Street Mission (YSM) is thrilled to announce its 2nd annual Winter Walk for Neighbours in Need, set to take place on Saturday, February 8, 2025. This family-friendly event invites participants to embark on a 2 or 5 km walk starting from St. Paul's Bloor Street, located at 227 Bloor St. E., in midtown Toronto.

The Winter Walk aims to raise $140,000 to support vulnerable youth, families, and adults experiencing long-term poverty in Toronto. Funds raised will directly benefit YSM's over 100 programs and services, which are currently in higher demand than ever before.

"The Winter Walk is so much fun," says Kellie Foster, a manager at Toronto-based company Kinectrics. "We love getting involved. When you see your employer exemplifying a commitment to do good in the community, it's contagious to employees."

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Location: St. Paul's Bloor Street, 227 Bloor St. E., Toronto

Distance: 2 km or 5 km walk options

Features: Rest stop with refreshments, snacks, and a community dinner at the end of the walk

How to Get Involved:

Register to Walk: Individuals and teams can register to participate in the walk. Registration is now open at ysm.ca/winter-walk/.

Volunteer: Various volunteer roles are available to help make the event a success. Interested individuals can sign up at ysm.ca/winter-walk/.

Sponsorship Opportunities: Organizations interested in sponsorship can contact Caroline van Nostrand, Director of Development & Communications, at [email protected] or (416) 929-9614, ext. 4250.

For more information, please contact [email protected] or call (416) 371-9890.

Join us in making a tangible difference in the lives of our neighbours in need. Together, we can help end generational poverty in Toronto.

About Yonge Street Mission:

Yonge Street Mission is a long-established social service charity dedicated to changing lives for the better and building community in Toronto. Through over 100 programs and services, YSM supports street-involved youth, families in need, and adults experiencing long-term poverty.

SOURCE Yonge Street Mission

Media Contact: Bart Anestin, Director of Marketing, [email protected]