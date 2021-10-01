Yonge-Dundas Square is Now Accepting 2022 Event Applications

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Starting today October 1st, 2021 Yonge-Dundas Square will be accepting applications for 2022 events. The Square is a popular outdoor event venue dubbed the "Times Square of Canada" that accommodates gatherings of various sizes and types including marketing activations, community celebrations, concerts, receptions, and promotions.

With pandemic-related measures in place such as proof of vaccination and changes to restrictions, it is anticipated that the local economy will be booming at YDS this coming year. Applicants are urged to get their applications in early and can do so through the Yonge-Dundas Square website.



The Square is praised for its diversity and capability to accommodate a large range of event requirements and desired attractions. Since then, it has become the site of such things as outdoor summer movie screenings, jam-packed concerts (many of which are free of charge), and fantastic festivals of all varieties and sizes held for all age groups. Two rows of ten fountains line the pathway at Yonge-Dundas Square, accentuating the beauty that surrounds it like major landmarks including the Toronto Eaton Center, Little Canada, the CityTv Building, and the Ed Mirvish Theatre. The Square contains continuously illuminated large billboard screens that sport art exhibits, community messaging, as well as content utilized to enhance events that are held at the scene. You can now take a virtual stroll through the Square with their new 360 Video.

"The news that we are once again able to plan, promote and get excited about our Yonge-Dundas Square Ribfest [event] has our team re-invigorated towards the upcoming season." stated Keith Roth, CFO of Northern Heat Rib Series.

"We are excited to plan our return back to YDS in 2022," says Sathish Bala, CEO of desiFEST "since starting in 2006, we have collaborated with the amazing team at YDS to produce world-class, South Asian Music festival for 13 years and once again, as Toronto opens up, we are excited to bring DESIFEST back to the square and continue our mission to support and celebrate South Asian culture, music and arts."

Those who are interested in hosting an activation or event at Yonge-Dundas Square can do so by visiting the Yonge-Dundas Square website at www.ydsquare.ca.

About Yonge-Dundas Square:

Yonge-Dundas Square (YDS) is a unique focal point of the downtown Toronto community. The Square is designated for use as a public open space and as an event venue that can accommodate events of various sizes. YDS Board of Management is an agency of the City of Toronto. www.ydsquare.ca

Del Mahabadi, [email protected]

