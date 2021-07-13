Yonge-Dundas Square and O2 Planning + Design Collaborate to Express the Spirit of Toronto and Define a New Normal as Restrictions Ease

In celebration of the unity and strength that has pulled Toronto through the pandemic, members of the community were asked what they love most about their city. Toronto's diversity, shops, cuisine, and people topped the list. The passion and love that poured through in their answers were undeniable. The responses are being shared with the rest of the city and displayed throughout the Square in the shape of hearts. These hearts will also act as two-metre social distancing boundaries.

"O2 is excited to collaborate with Yonge-Dundas Square to enliven the Square with a multi-coloured field of hearts. Each heart carries a message of love and hope for Toronto from its citizens. We hope it invites people to stop by and wander through—perhaps even sharing a heart-2 m-heart moment." - Chris Hardwicke, Principal at O2 Planning + Design.

The fun heart pattern will be integrated to measure the safe distance boundaries while maximizing flexibility as the restrictions shift and loosen. The cheerful look and feel that will grace Yonge-Dundas Square is reflective of the vibrant spirit of Toronto. Locals are encouraged to share their love for the city online with #showingtorontolove, for a chance to have their answers shared on the digital screens.

"We've been living in uncertain times during the COVID pandemic, and it is now critically important to build on the foundations of community in our city. Toronto is the most multi-cultural city in the world, and we want to reflect the changes that have taken place recently – socially, culturally and economically – not only here but across the province. Yonge-Dundas Square will be an integral part of the re-opening of the downtown core; and provide unique and innovative program activations to reflect where Toronto is headed in the future." Mike Fenton – Chair, YDS Board of Management

Throughout the summer, locals and tourists alike are welcome to enjoy the Square with the new artwork that will creatively display the newfound appreciation for the deep roots and strong branches that make Toronto the wonderful place it is.

Yonge-Dundas Square (YDS) is a unique focal point of the downtown Toronto community. The Square is designated for use as a public open space and as an event venue that can accommodate events of various sizes. You'll discover a wide range of activities on the Square: community celebrations, theatrical events, concerts, receptions, promotions – events that appeal to residents and tourists alike and provide a showcase for local businesses. YDS Board of Management is an agency of the City of Toronto. www.ydsquare.ca

O2 Planning & Design (O2) is a collaborative studio that integrates landscape architecture, ecology, urban design, and planning in a holistic practice to create highly valued places. Founded in 1991, their work seeks to understand the broader social, ecological, and cultural systems that support the economic vitality of successful places. O2 uses integrated design thinking to open new possibilities and generate rapid innovation to deliver deeper, richer, and more sustainable cities. www.o2design.com



