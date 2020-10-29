YMP Scholarship Fund Announces its 43 Scholarship Winners for 2020

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - YMP Scholarship Fund ("YMPSF") is proud to announce its 43 scholarship winners for 2020. The Scholarship Fund is YMP's initiative to attract the next generation of Canadian leaders to the Mining industry by supporting their academic studies in earth sciences and mining engineering.

For the 20/21 academic year, the YMP Scholarship Fund awarded a total of $61,500 through two levels of scholarships: traditional scholarships and a lottery program. The scholarships aim to recognize and support the development of future mining leaders and reflect the industry's increasingly diverse workforce. The traditional scholarships, ranging from $1,000 to $10,000, have been award to five women, including a member of Canada's Indigenous community, and five men. Under the lottery program 33 scholarships of $500 were awarded to 19 women and 14 men.

Winner Selection

Selection for the traditional scholarships was based on the applicant's academic achievement, as well as a submission that demonstrated their creativity, innovative ideas and commitment to a career in mining. As a strong entrepreneurial spirit is needed to achieve success in Canada's exploration and mining industries, the scholarships sought to recognize the qualities that are integral to developing mines and building mining and exploration companies. As for the lottery, the winners were randomly drawn from the pool of applicants, all of whom are pursuing careers in the mining industry.

YMP Scholarship Funding Partners

These scholarships have been made possible by the generosity of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Barrick Gold Corporation, Champion Iron, IAMGOLD Corporation, Kinross Gold Corporation, Mistango River Resources, Orefinders Resources, Osisko Mining, TD Bank, and Yamana Gold.

YMP Scholarship's 100% pledge

100% of all YMP and YMPSF members are volunteers.

100% of every dollar committed from our donors to the YMPSF goes directly to students.

2020 Winners



Claire Abramski B.Sc. In Earth and Environmental Science UBC Okanagan (2021) Muhammad Alam BASc. in Mining Engineering University of Albera (2021) Lerena Ashevak B.Sc. in Environmental Sciences Acadian University (2025) Zahra Banaiyan Mechatronics, Robotics & Automation Engineering Laurentian University (2021) Alex Bateman BASc. in Mining Engineering BCIT (2022) Mike Bellemere BASc. In Geological Engineering Université du Québec à Chicoutimi (2021) Steven Blackadder BASc. in Mining Engineering University of Alberta (2023) Aedan Bridwell B.Sc. in Earth and Environmental Science UBC Okanagan (2022) Nina Buchanon B.Sc. in Geology Lakehead University (2022) John Byng B.Sc. in Geology University of Calgary (2021) Milton Chateauvert BASc. in Mining Engineering Laurentian University (2021) Camille Chouinard B.Sc. in Environmental Geoscience Brock Universit (2021) Rose Cobbett B.Sc. in Geochemistry Memorial University of Manitoba (2023) Alyssa Coelho BASc. In Environmental Geoscience University of Western Ontario (2021) Leah Crossley BASc. In Geological Engineering University of New Brunswick (2021) Isididor Ehrlich BASc. in Mining Engineering McGill University (2021) Anne Fanfan BASc. in Mining Engineering Polytechnique Montreal (2023) Matt Fedorchuk B.Sc.in Geology University of Calgary (2024) Caitlin Fischer M.Sc. in Geological Engineering Queen's University (2022) Connor Hameliy BASc. in Mining Engineering Queen's University (2021) Rim Kouider BASc. in Mining Engineering McGill University (2021) Yuxuan Li B.Sc. In Earth Sciences Laurentian University (2021) Jessica McDonald B.Sc. In Earth Sciences Simon Fraser University (2021) Mark McDonald M.Sc. Geological Engineering Queen's University (2022) Angus McInnes BASc. in Mining Engineering Queen's University (2022) Carly McKinnon B.Sc. in Geology University of BC (2022) Robert McMillan BASc. In Geological Engineering University of BC (2022) Emika Morris BASc. in Mining Engineering Queen's University (2022) Emma Murphy B.Sc. in Earth Sciences Dalhousie University (2022) Erin Nicholls Hydrology and Micrometeorology McMaster University (2022) Rachel Noodle M.Sc. In Earth Sciences Dalhousie University (2022) Sofia Panasiuk BASc. In Geological Engineering University of Tronto (2021) Annika Richardson B.Sc. in Geology University of Calgary (2022) Vladislav Sheshnev B.Sc. in Geology University of Saskatchewan (2022) Kristian Shortridge BASc. In Geological Engineering University of BC (2021) Jonathan Spence B.Sc. In Earth and Environmental Science McMaster University (2020) Anik Tremblay B.Sc. in Geology Université du Québec à Chicoutimi (2021) Jacque Trojman B.Sc. In Earth Sciences Carleton University (2022) Bryn Upham BASc. in Mining Engineering University of Alberta (2021) Pedro Vasquez Ph.D. Natural Resources Engineering Laurentian University (2021) Morgan Weller BASc. In Geological Engineering University of BC (2021) Gracie Wilson B.Sc. In Earth and Ocean Science Univesity of Victoria (2022) Qin Zhang PhD Geology and Geophysics University of Calgary (2023)

Additional Scholarships

The YMP Scholarship Fund is happy to facilitate the management of any scholarship campaigns that Canadian or International Mining Companies wish to launch. For more information, please contact [email protected].

About Young Mining Professionals

YMP is a growing association of mining professionals with four Canadian chapters in Montreal, Sudbury, Toronto and Vancouver, and eight international chapters in Arizona, Brisbane, Johannesburg, London, Melbourne, Perth, Peru and Switzerland that share the goal of advancing the global profile and leadership of the mining industry. Our members and followers are typically well educated and experienced individuals under the age of 40.

YMP was established to assist followers in obtaining the skills, support, and knowledge to advance their careers, develop a network of contacts and identify mining-related investment opportunities.

