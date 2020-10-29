YMP Scholarship Fund Announces its 43 Scholarship Winners for 2020
Oct 29, 2020, 07:53 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - YMP Scholarship Fund ("YMPSF") is proud to announce its 43 scholarship winners for 2020. The Scholarship Fund is YMP's initiative to attract the next generation of Canadian leaders to the Mining industry by supporting their academic studies in earth sciences and mining engineering.
For the 20/21 academic year, the YMP Scholarship Fund awarded a total of $61,500 through two levels of scholarships: traditional scholarships and a lottery program. The scholarships aim to recognize and support the development of future mining leaders and reflect the industry's increasingly diverse workforce. The traditional scholarships, ranging from $1,000 to $10,000, have been award to five women, including a member of Canada's Indigenous community, and five men. Under the lottery program 33 scholarships of $500 were awarded to 19 women and 14 men.
Winner Selection
Selection for the traditional scholarships was based on the applicant's academic achievement, as well as a submission that demonstrated their creativity, innovative ideas and commitment to a career in mining. As a strong entrepreneurial spirit is needed to achieve success in Canada's exploration and mining industries, the scholarships sought to recognize the qualities that are integral to developing mines and building mining and exploration companies. As for the lottery, the winners were randomly drawn from the pool of applicants, all of whom are pursuing careers in the mining industry.
To find out more about the 2020 YMP Scholarship winners, please click here.
YMP Scholarship Funding Partners
These scholarships have been made possible by the generosity of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Barrick Gold Corporation, Champion Iron, IAMGOLD Corporation, Kinross Gold Corporation, Mistango River Resources, Orefinders Resources, Osisko Mining, TD Bank, and Yamana Gold.
YMP Scholarship's 100% pledge
100% of all YMP and YMPSF members are volunteers.
100% of every dollar committed from our donors to the YMPSF goes directly to students.
2020 Winners
Claire Abramski
B.Sc. In Earth and Environmental Science
UBC Okanagan (2021)
Muhammad Alam
BASc. in Mining Engineering
University of Albera (2021)
Lerena Ashevak
B.Sc. in Environmental Sciences
Acadian University (2025)
Zahra Banaiyan
Mechatronics, Robotics & Automation Engineering
Laurentian University (2021)
Alex Bateman
BASc. in Mining Engineering
BCIT (2022)
Mike Bellemere
BASc. In Geological Engineering
Université du Québec à Chicoutimi (2021)
Steven Blackadder
BASc. in Mining Engineering
University of Alberta (2023)
Aedan Bridwell
B.Sc. in Earth and Environmental Science
UBC Okanagan (2022)
Nina Buchanon
B.Sc. in Geology
Lakehead University (2022)
John Byng
B.Sc. in Geology
University of Calgary (2021)
Milton Chateauvert
BASc. in Mining Engineering
Laurentian University (2021)
Camille Chouinard
B.Sc. in Environmental Geoscience
Brock Universit (2021)
Rose Cobbett
B.Sc. in Geochemistry
Memorial University of Manitoba (2023)
Alyssa Coelho
BASc. In Environmental Geoscience
University of Western Ontario (2021)
Leah Crossley
BASc. In Geological Engineering
University of New Brunswick (2021)
Isididor Ehrlich
BASc. in Mining Engineering
McGill University (2021)
Anne Fanfan
BASc. in Mining Engineering
Polytechnique Montreal (2023)
Matt Fedorchuk
B.Sc.in Geology
University of Calgary (2024)
Caitlin Fischer
M.Sc. in Geological Engineering
Queen's University (2022)
Connor Hameliy
BASc. in Mining Engineering
Queen's University (2021)
Rim Kouider
BASc. in Mining Engineering
McGill University (2021)
Yuxuan Li
B.Sc. In Earth Sciences
Laurentian University (2021)
Jessica McDonald
B.Sc. In Earth Sciences
Simon Fraser University (2021)
Mark McDonald
M.Sc. Geological Engineering
Queen's University (2022)
Angus McInnes
BASc. in Mining Engineering
Queen's University (2022)
Carly McKinnon
B.Sc. in Geology
University of BC (2022)
Robert McMillan
BASc. In Geological Engineering
University of BC (2022)
Emika Morris
BASc. in Mining Engineering
Queen's University (2022)
Emma Murphy
B.Sc. in Earth Sciences
Dalhousie University (2022)
Erin Nicholls
Hydrology and Micrometeorology
McMaster University (2022)
Rachel Noodle
M.Sc. In Earth Sciences
Dalhousie University (2022)
Sofia Panasiuk
BASc. In Geological Engineering
University of Tronto (2021)
Annika Richardson
B.Sc. in Geology
University of Calgary (2022)
Vladislav Sheshnev
B.Sc. in Geology
University of Saskatchewan (2022)
Kristian Shortridge
BASc. In Geological Engineering
University of BC (2021)
Jonathan Spence
B.Sc. In Earth and Environmental Science
McMaster University (2020)
Anik Tremblay
B.Sc. in Geology
Université du Québec à Chicoutimi (2021)
Jacque Trojman
B.Sc. In Earth Sciences
Carleton University (2022)
Bryn Upham
BASc. in Mining Engineering
University of Alberta (2021)
Pedro Vasquez
Ph.D. Natural Resources Engineering
Laurentian University (2021)
Morgan Weller
BASc. In Geological Engineering
University of BC (2021)
Gracie Wilson
B.Sc. In Earth and Ocean Science
Univesity of Victoria (2022)
Qin Zhang
PhD Geology and Geophysics
University of Calgary (2023)
Additional Scholarships
The YMP Scholarship Fund is happy to facilitate the management of any scholarship campaigns that Canadian or International Mining Companies wish to launch. For more information, please contact [email protected].
About Young Mining Professionals
YMP is a growing association of mining professionals with four Canadian chapters in Montreal, Sudbury, Toronto and Vancouver, and eight international chapters in Arizona, Brisbane, Johannesburg, London, Melbourne, Perth, Peru and Switzerland that share the goal of advancing the global profile and leadership of the mining industry. Our members and followers are typically well educated and experienced individuals under the age of 40.
YMP was established to assist followers in obtaining the skills, support, and knowledge to advance their careers, develop a network of contacts and identify mining-related investment opportunities.
For further information: For more information about YMPSF, please visit: www.ympscholarships.com; For more information about YMP, please visit : www.youngminingprofessionals.com