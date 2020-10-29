YMP Scholarship Fund Announces its 43 Scholarship Winners for 2020

Young Mining Professionals Toronto

Oct 29, 2020, 07:53 ET

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - YMP Scholarship Fund ("YMPSF") is proud to announce its 43 scholarship winners for 2020. The Scholarship Fund is YMP's initiative to attract the next generation of Canadian leaders to the Mining industry by supporting their academic studies in earth sciences and mining engineering.

For the 20/21 academic year, the YMP Scholarship Fund awarded a total of $61,500 through two levels of scholarships: traditional scholarships and a lottery program. The scholarships aim to recognize and support the development of future mining leaders and reflect the industry's increasingly diverse workforce. The traditional scholarships, ranging from $1,000 to $10,000, have been award to five women, including a member of Canada's Indigenous community, and five men.  Under the lottery program 33 scholarships of $500 were awarded to 19 women and 14 men. 

Winner Selection
Selection for the traditional scholarships was based on the applicant's academic achievement, as well as a submission that demonstrated their creativity, innovative ideas and commitment to a career in mining. As a strong entrepreneurial spirit is needed to achieve success in Canada's exploration and mining industries, the scholarships sought to recognize the qualities that are integral to developing mines and building mining and exploration companies. As for the lottery, the winners were randomly drawn from the pool of applicants, all of whom are pursuing careers in the mining industry.

To find out more about the 2020 YMP Scholarship winners, please click here.

YMP Scholarship Funding Partners
These scholarships have been made possible by the generosity of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Barrick Gold Corporation, Champion Iron, IAMGOLD Corporation, Kinross Gold Corporation, Mistango River Resources, Orefinders Resources, Osisko Mining, TD Bank, and Yamana Gold.

YMP Scholarship's 100% pledge
100% of all YMP and YMPSF members are volunteers.
100% of every dollar committed from our donors to the YMPSF goes directly to students.

2020 Winners

Claire Abramski

B.Sc. In Earth and Environmental Science

UBC Okanagan (2021)

Muhammad Alam

BASc. in Mining Engineering

University of Albera (2021)

Lerena Ashevak

B.Sc. in Environmental Sciences

Acadian University (2025)

Zahra Banaiyan

Mechatronics, Robotics & Automation Engineering

Laurentian University (2021)

Alex Bateman

BASc. in Mining Engineering

BCIT (2022)

Mike Bellemere

BASc. In Geological Engineering

Université du Québec à Chicoutimi (2021)

Steven Blackadder

BASc. in Mining Engineering

University of Alberta (2023)

Aedan Bridwell

B.Sc. in Earth and Environmental Science

UBC Okanagan (2022)

Nina Buchanon

B.Sc. in Geology

Lakehead University (2022)

John Byng

B.Sc. in Geology

University of Calgary (2021)

Milton Chateauvert

BASc. in Mining Engineering

Laurentian University (2021)

Camille Chouinard

B.Sc. in Environmental Geoscience

Brock Universit (2021)

Rose Cobbett

B.Sc. in Geochemistry

Memorial University of Manitoba (2023)

Alyssa Coelho

BASc. In Environmental Geoscience

University of Western Ontario (2021)

Leah Crossley

BASc. In Geological Engineering

University of New Brunswick (2021)

Isididor Ehrlich

BASc. in Mining Engineering

McGill University (2021)

Anne Fanfan

BASc. in Mining Engineering

Polytechnique Montreal (2023)

Matt Fedorchuk

B.Sc.in Geology

University of Calgary (2024)

Caitlin Fischer

M.Sc. in Geological Engineering

Queen's University (2022)

Connor Hameliy

BASc. in Mining Engineering

Queen's University (2021)

Rim Kouider

BASc. in Mining Engineering

McGill University (2021)

Yuxuan Li

B.Sc. In Earth Sciences

Laurentian University (2021)

Jessica McDonald

B.Sc. In Earth Sciences

Simon Fraser University (2021)

Mark McDonald

M.Sc. Geological Engineering

Queen's University (2022)

Angus McInnes

BASc. in Mining Engineering

Queen's University (2022)

Carly McKinnon

B.Sc. in Geology

University of BC (2022)

Robert McMillan

BASc. In Geological Engineering

University of BC (2022)

Emika Morris

BASc. in Mining Engineering

Queen's University (2022)

Emma Murphy

B.Sc. in Earth Sciences

Dalhousie University (2022)

Erin Nicholls

Hydrology and Micrometeorology

McMaster University (2022)

Rachel Noodle

M.Sc. In Earth Sciences

Dalhousie University (2022)

Sofia Panasiuk

BASc. In Geological Engineering

University of Tronto (2021)

Annika Richardson

B.Sc. in Geology

University of Calgary (2022)

Vladislav Sheshnev

B.Sc. in Geology

University of Saskatchewan (2022)

Kristian Shortridge

BASc. In Geological Engineering

University of BC (2021)

Jonathan Spence

B.Sc. In Earth and Environmental Science

McMaster University (2020)

Anik Tremblay

B.Sc. in Geology

Université du Québec à Chicoutimi (2021)

Jacque Trojman

B.Sc. In Earth Sciences

Carleton University (2022)

Bryn Upham

BASc. in Mining Engineering

University of Alberta (2021)

Pedro  Vasquez

Ph.D. Natural Resources Engineering

Laurentian University (2021)

Morgan Weller

BASc. In Geological Engineering

University of BC (2021)

Gracie Wilson

B.Sc. In Earth and Ocean Science

Univesity of Victoria (2022)

Qin Zhang

PhD Geology and Geophysics

University of Calgary (2023)

Additional Scholarships
The YMP Scholarship Fund is happy to facilitate the management of any scholarship campaigns that Canadian or International Mining Companies wish to launch.  For more information, please contact [email protected].

About Young Mining Professionals
YMP is a growing association of mining professionals with four Canadian chapters in Montreal, Sudbury, Toronto and Vancouver, and eight international chapters in Arizona, Brisbane, Johannesburg, London, Melbourne, Perth, Peru and Switzerland that share the goal of advancing the global profile and leadership of the mining industry. Our members and followers are typically well educated and experienced individuals under the age of 40.

YMP was established to assist followers in obtaining the skills, support, and knowledge to advance their careers, develop a network of contacts and identify mining-related investment opportunities.

For further information: For more information about YMPSF, please visit: www.ympscholarships.com; For more information about YMP, please visit : www.youngminingprofessionals.com

