YMCA of Greater Toronto Welcomes Ontario-Federal Child Care Agreement

Our charity is committed to doing our part to increase access to affordable, high-quality licensed child care

TORONTO, March 28, 2022 /CNW/ - The YMCA of Greater Toronto applauds the new federal-provincial child care agreement. The charity is thrilled to see that a long-awaited decision has been reached because child care is essential to families, the economy, and our collective prosperity.

Child care is a critical component of community infrastructure, an important enabler of women's workforce participation and a crucial driver of economic recovery. The signing of the agreement today signals a commitment to investing in young children that will produce successful outcomes for families. Ontario could not be the best place to live, work and raise a family without a federal-provincial child care agreement.

"This is a historic moment for children and families in Ontario. The federal-provincial child care agreement will benefit our communities for generations to come," says Medhat Mahdy, President and CEO, YMCA of Greater Toronto and President, YMCA Ontario. "The long-overdue agreement will make high-quality, licensed child care more affordable and accessible for families, by reducing parent fees and expanding child care spaces."

A well trained and well compensated child care workforce will be critical to this plan. We are encouraged to see considerations for workforce included within this agreement and we will continue to call for a comprehensive strategy to support the recruitment and retention of early child care educators. Government funding can help the YMCA and other child care operators to attract, train and retain child care educators.

Access to licensed, high-quality child care gives parents, and women in particular, a choice to enter or return to the workforce knowing that their children will be in an enriching, nurturing and safe child care environment. High-quality child care programs also ensure that children gain from stimulating learning experiences, that contribute to healthy early childhood development while improving school readiness and lifelong employment outcomes.

The YMCA is looking forward to working with all levels of government and community partners to bring this agreement to life. For more information on child care services and other ways the YMCA helps people in our community shine, please visit ymcagta.org.

