YES Launches Program to train Ukrainians & youth in Cyber Security

Youth Employment Services (YES) is launching an innovative Cyber Security training program, funded by the Government of Ontario's Skills Development Fund to train Canadian post-secondary youth and Ukrainian refugees. Tweet this

"YES serves tens of thousands of youth annually and are at the forefront of ensuring youth are prepared for the future of work. Thanks for support from Minister McNaughton, we are moving forward with this new program to make sure we will have a real impact on the lives of young Canadians," said YES President & CEO, Timothy Lang. "With the YES-Cyber security program, unemployed and underemployed youth will have access training and a career paths which will truly change lives."

"Our government is working for workers by investing in training that gives people a hand up to rewarding and well-paying careers in their community", said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development. "I am proud to support the Cyber Security Training Program at YES which opens doors to bigger paycheques and greater opportunities for young people and Ukrainian refugees in our province."

With technology, changing demographics, and globalization altering the types of jobs available, we need to ensure that young people are provided the skills and ability to develop the knowledge, values and a diverse range of critical thinking and communication skills for the digital age in order to give them a competitive edge in the labour market.

About YES (Youth Employment Services)

YES believes that employment is empowerment and the cornerstone of safe and healthy communities. YES leads the Canadian youth sector with innovative programs that empower disadvantaged and vulnerable youth to become self-sufficient contributing members of society. Over the past 50 years, YES has led the Canadian youth sector and helped hundreds of thousands of youth with innovative programs that have empowered disadvantaged and vulnerable youth to become self-sufficient contributing members of society through employment.

Data:

Canada will need to fill 8000 cybersecurity jobs over the next few years (source: Deloitte)

will need to fill 8000 cybersecurity jobs over the next few years (source: Deloitte) The United States cybersecurity workforce must expand by 62% to meet demand (source: Cybersecurity Workforce Study, 2019 )

cybersecurity workforce must expand by 62% to meet demand (source: ) Europe is facing a shortage of approximately 291,000 cybersecurity professionals (source: Cybersecurity Workforce Study, 2019 )

is facing a shortage of approximately 291,000 cybersecurity professionals (source: ) Experts estimate at least 1.8 unfilled cybersecurity positions worldwide by 2022 (source: csis.org )

) Cybersecurity job postings have grown by 94% over the past 6 years ( ibm.com )

) Following the COVID-19 pandemic, Canadians have experienced an increase in cyber threats and ransomware attacks. There is an urgent need for cyber talent in all sectors.

SOURCE Youth Employment Services YES

For further information: Timothy Lang, President and CEO - 416-519-1969 OR [email protected]