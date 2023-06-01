YES Hosts National RoundTable Event- Changing Tides-Resiliency in a Wave of Financial Crisis

Minister Mercier to provide opening remarks at YES Changing Tides Event

VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Youth Employment Services (YES) is hosting a community round table – Minister Mercier-Minister of State for Workforce Development will provide opening remarks. The event is on June 8th 9am at the Museum of Vancouver.

The Changing Tides Event sponsored by HSBC Bank Canada will bring Government, youth, thought leaders and corporate partners together to discuss the issues of youth unemployment, financial empowerment and building resiliency. There will be a keynote speaker J.R LaRose Grey Cup champion. A proud member of One Arrow First Nation, he is an ambassador for Aboriginal people

For YES CEO, Tim Lang, the issue of youth unemployment is one that requires the support of an entire community. "The significant social and economic costs of underemployment amongst youth is an issue that continues across our country. With the support of government leaders and community members, we can join forces to mentor, educate, and encourage youth to be better equipped for gainful employment well into the future".

Youth people are facing a grim outlook post covid- and those hoping to enter the labour market in these uncertain times are struggling. Without urgent help, the crisis could steal their prospects for stable work and prevent a successful transition to adulthood, particularly for those already falling behind. When youth lose hope, see themselves priced out of the market and find it difficult to imagine a future it leads to a breakdown of society and youth can turn to higher homelessness, crime, drugs and despair. The global economic turbulence and rising inflation has hit young people hard. Youth are generally the first to lose their jobs in times of economic crises and the last to gain employment when the economy rebounds.

"Events like Changing Tides empower youth with the future skills they need to thrive in a post-pandemic environment," said Kim Hallwood, Head of Corporate Sustainability, HSBC Bank Canada. "We're proud to partner with YES to support employability across the country,"

Youth Employment Services (YES) is at the forefront for 54 years with innovative programs and service to ensure youth succeed.

YES believes that employment is empowerment and the cornerstone of safe and healthy communities. YES leads the Canadian youth sector with innovative programs that empower disadvantaged and vulnerable youth to become self-sufficient contributing members of society. Over the past 50 years, YES has led the Canadian youth sector and helped hundreds of thousands of youth with innovative programs that have empowered disadvantaged and vulnerable youth to become self-sufficient contributing members of society through employment.

