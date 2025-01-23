YES ANNOUNCES MARINA BOULOS-WINTON AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Proven Leader to Drive Organization's Milestone 30th Year and Beyond

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - YES Employment + Entrepreneurship, a leading Montréal-based charity dedicated to empowering job seekers, entrepreneurs, and artists, is pleased to announce the permanent appointment of Marina Boulos-Winton as its Executive Director. Her leadership comes at a pivotal time as the organization marks 30 years of service to the community and sets its sights on future growth and innovation.

For three decades, YES has been a cornerstone of Quebec's English-speaking community, providing essential services that enable individuals to succeed and thrive. Since 1995, YES has supported over 66,000 Quebecers in achieving their career goals within the province. YES delivers more than 17,000 services each year, from one-on-one business coaching and career counseling to skill-building workshops, networking events, and more. Last year alone, YES helped more than 900 job seekers to achieve their employment goals and supported the launch or growth of almost 600 businesses. Marina's appointment ensures the organization continues to evolve and address the changing needs of the communities it serves.

"Marina stepped into the role of Acting Executive Director of YES in June of 2024, and has since demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic vision and expertise in nonprofit management, elevating YES's visibility and impact and positioning the organization for sustained success. This permanent appointment ensures stability and seamless operations as YES moves forward into an exciting new chapter."

YES Board President, Bonnie Robinson

Marina's dedication to empowering individuals and reaching vulnerable communities reflects the very essence of YES's purpose. Under her stewardship, the organization looks forward to advancing its mission, supporting individuals, launching careers and businesses, fostering economic growth, and contributing to the prosperity of communities across Québec. Her leadership will also enhance the resilience and prosperity of English-speaking communities through innovative programming and partnerships, shaping a brighter and more inclusive future.

About YES:

YES Employment + Entrepreneurship is a charitable organization that enriches the community by providing English-language support services to help Quebecers find employment and start and grow businesses. Since 1995, YES has empowered individuals to stay and succeed in Québec, contributing to a vibrant and resilient province.

Learn more at: www.yesmontreal.ca

Version français: https://yesmontreal.ca/yes-announces-marina-boulos-winton-as-executive-director/

SOURCE Yes Employment + Entrepreneurship

For media inquiries, including interview requests, photos, or additional information, please contact: Kathy Slotsve, Director of Communications & Engagement, 514-904-5290, [email protected]; Marina Boulos-Winton, Executive Director, 514-654-7597, [email protected]