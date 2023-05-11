MONTREAL, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Yellow Pages Limited (TSX: Y) (the "Corporation") announced the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held virtually today. The Corporation is pleased to announce that all resolutions presented at the AGM were duly passed.

Resolution #1 Votes For Votes Withheld To elect the following persons as Directors of the Corporation: Number % Number % David A. Eckert 15,568,311 99.97 % 5,210 0.03 % Craig Forman 15,399,862 98.88 % 173,659 1.12 % Rob Hall 15,492,427 99.48 % 81,094 0.52 % Susan Kudzman 15,562,109 99.93 % 11,412 0.07 % Paul W. Russo 15,492,417 99.48 % 81,104 0.52 %

Resolution #2 Votes For Votes Withheld The reappointment of Deloitte

LLP, Chartered Professional

Accountants, as Auditors of the

Corporation. Number % Number % 15,605,402 99.93 % 10,384 0.07 %

About Yellow Pages Limited

Yellow Pages Limited (TSX: Y) is a Canadian digital media and marketing company that creates opportunities for buyers and sellers to interact and transact in the local economy. Yellow Pages holds some of Canada's leading local online properties including YP.ca, Canada411.ca, and 411.ca. The Company also holds the YP, Canada411, and 411 mobile applications and Yellow Pages print directories. For more information visit www.corporate.yp.ca.

SOURCE Yellow Pages Limited

For further information: Contacts: Investors & Media, Franco Sciannamblo, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], [email protected]