MONTREAL, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Yellow Pages Limited (TSX: Y) (the "Corporation") announced the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held virtually today. The Corporation is pleased to announce that all resolutions presented at the AGM were duly passed.

Resolution #1

Votes For

Votes Withheld

To elect the following persons as Directors of the Corporation:

Number

%

Number

%

David A. Eckert

15,568,311

99.97 %

5,210

0.03 %

Craig Forman

15,399,862

98.88 %

173,659

1.12 %

Rob Hall

15,492,427

99.48 %

81,094

0.52 %

Susan Kudzman

15,562,109

99.93 %

11,412

0.07 %

Paul W. Russo

15,492,417

99.48 %

81,104

0.52 %

Resolution #2

Votes For

Votes Withheld

The reappointment of Deloitte
LLP, Chartered Professional
Accountants, as Auditors of the
Corporation.

Number

%

Number

%

15,605,402

99.93 %

10,384

0.07 %
About Yellow Pages Limited

Yellow Pages Limited (TSX: Y) is a Canadian digital media and marketing company that creates opportunities for buyers and sellers to interact and transact in the local economy. Yellow Pages holds some of Canada's leading local online properties including YP.ca, Canada411.ca, and 411.ca. The Company also holds the YP, Canada411, and 411 mobile applications and Yellow Pages print directories. For more information visit www.corporate.yp.ca.

For further information: Contacts: Investors & Media, Franco Sciannamblo, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], [email protected]

