Yellow Pages Limited Reports on Voting Results at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
May 11, 2022, 17:00 ET
MONTREAL, May 11, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Yellow Pages Limited (TSX: Y) (the "Corporation") announced the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held virtually today. The Corporation is pleased to announce that all resolutions presented at the AGM were duly passed.
|
Resolution #1
|
Votes For
|
Percentage
Voted
|
Votes
Withheld
|
Percentage of
Votes
Withheld
|
To elect the following persons as
Directors of the Corporation:
|
David A. Eckert
|
22,220,717
|
99.96%
|
8,197
|
0.04%
|
Craig Forman
|
22,050,653
|
99.20%
|
178,261
|
0.80%
|
Rob Hall
|
22,219,018
|
99.96%
|
9,896
|
0.04%
|
Susan Kudzman
|
22,192,081
|
99.83%
|
36,833
|
0.17%
|
Paul W. Russo
|
22,220,104
|
99.96%
|
8,810
|
0.04%
|
Resolution #2
|
Votes For
|
Percentage
Voted
|
Votes
Withheld
|
Percentage of
Votes
Withheld
|
The reappointment of Deloitte
LLP, Chartered Professional
Accountants, as Auditors of the
Corporation.
|
22,219,413
|
99.19%
|
181,491
|
0.81%
|
Resolution #3
|
Votes For
|
Percentage
Voted
|
Votes
Against
|
Percentage of
Votes Against
|
The Amendment to the 2012
Stock Option Plan
|
22,171,627
|
99.74%
|
57,287
|
0.26%
Yellow Pages Limited (TSX: Y) is a Canadian digital media and marketing company that creates opportunities for buyers and sellers to interact and transact in the local economy. Yellow Pages holds some of Canada's leading local online properties including YP.ca, Canada411.ca, and 411.ca. The Company also holds the YP, Canada411, and 411 mobile applications and Yellow Pages print directories. For more information visit www.corporate.yp.ca.
SOURCE Yellow Pages Limited
For further information: Investor Relations, Franco Sciannamblo, Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, [email protected]; Media, Treena Cooper, Senior Vice-President, Secretary & General Counsel, [email protected]
