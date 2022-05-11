MONTREAL, May 11, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Yellow Pages Limited (TSX: Y) (the "Corporation") announced the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held virtually today. The Corporation is pleased to announce that all resolutions presented at the AGM were duly passed.

Resolution #1 Votes For Percentage Voted Votes Withheld Percentage of Votes Withheld To elect the following persons as Directors of the Corporation:







David A. Eckert 22,220,717 99.96% 8,197 0.04% Craig Forman 22,050,653 99.20% 178,261 0.80% Rob Hall 22,219,018 99.96% 9,896 0.04% Susan Kudzman 22,192,081 99.83% 36,833 0.17% Paul W. Russo 22,220,104 99.96% 8,810 0.04%

Resolution #2 Votes For Percentage Voted Votes Withheld Percentage of Votes Withheld The reappointment of Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as Auditors of the Corporation. 22,219,413 99.19% 181,491 0.81%

Resolution #3 Votes For Percentage Voted Votes Against Percentage of Votes Against The Amendment to the 2012 Stock Option Plan 22,171,627 99.74% 57,287 0.26%

Yellow Pages Limited (TSX: Y) is a Canadian digital media and marketing company that creates opportunities for buyers and sellers to interact and transact in the local economy. Yellow Pages holds some of Canada's leading local online properties including YP.ca, Canada411.ca, and 411.ca. The Company also holds the YP, Canada411, and 411 mobile applications and Yellow Pages print directories. For more information visit www.corporate.yp.ca.

For further information: Investor Relations, Franco Sciannamblo, Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, [email protected]; Media, Treena Cooper, Senior Vice-President, Secretary & General Counsel, [email protected]