May 11, 2022, 17:00 ET

MONTREAL, May 11, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Yellow Pages Limited (TSX: Y) (the "Corporation") announced the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held virtually today. The Corporation is pleased to announce that all resolutions presented at the AGM were duly passed.

Resolution #1

Votes For

Percentage

Voted

Votes

Withheld

Percentage of

Votes

Withheld

To elect the following persons as

Directors of the Corporation:



David A. Eckert

22,220,717

99.96%

8,197

0.04%

Craig Forman

22,050,653

99.20%

178,261

0.80%

Rob Hall

22,219,018

99.96%

9,896

0.04%

Susan Kudzman

22,192,081

99.83%

36,833

0.17%

Paul W. Russo

22,220,104

99.96%

8,810

0.04%

Resolution #2

Votes For

Percentage

Voted

Votes

Withheld

Percentage of

Votes

Withheld

The reappointment of Deloitte

LLP, Chartered Professional

Accountants, as Auditors of the

Corporation.

22,219,413

99.19%

181,491

0.81%

Resolution #3

Votes For

Percentage

Voted

Votes

Against

Percentage of

Votes Against

The Amendment to the 2012

Stock Option Plan

22,171,627

99.74%

57,287

0.26%
About Yellow Pages Limited

Yellow Pages Limited (TSX: Y) is a Canadian digital media and marketing company that creates opportunities for buyers and sellers to interact and transact in the local economy. Yellow Pages holds some of Canada's leading local online properties including YP.ca, Canada411.ca, and 411.ca. The Company also holds the YP, Canada411, and 411 mobile applications and Yellow Pages print directories. For more information visit www.corporate.yp.ca.

For further information: Investor Relations, Franco Sciannamblo, Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, [email protected]; Media, Treena Cooper, Senior Vice-President, Secretary & General Counsel, [email protected]

