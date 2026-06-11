Yellow Pages Limited Reports on Voting Results and Announces Approval of the Arrangement at its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, June 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Yellow Pages Limited (TSX: Y) (the "Company"), a leading Canadian digital media and marketing company, today announced that all resolutions presented at its Annual General and Special Meeting of the Shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually today were duly passed, and specifically that the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") approved the Company's previously announced arrangement under the Business Corporation Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement").

Resolution #1 Votes For Votes Withheld To elect the following persons as Directors of the Corporation: Number % Number % Sherilyn King 11,650,097 99.92 % 9,104 0.08 % Treena Cooper 11,593,073 99.43 % 66,128 0.57 % Craig Forman 11,592,532 99.43 % 66,669 0.57 % Rob Hall 11,651,767 99.94 % 7,434 0.06 % Martin Harrison 11,594,719 99.45 % 64,482 0.55 %

Resolution #2 Votes For Votes Withheld The reappointment of Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as Auditors of the Corporation. Number % Number % 11,665,289 99.94 % 6,504 0.06 %

Resolution #3 Votes For Votes Against A special resolution, the full text of which is set forth in Schedule "D" to the management proxy circular dated May 1, 2026 (the "Proxy Circular"), approving a plan of arrangement under section 288 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), all as more particularly described in the Proxy Circular. Number % Number % 11,648,157 99.91 % 11,044 0.09 %

Under the Arrangement, the Company will repurchase from Shareholders pro rata an aggregate of 2,037,489 common shares at a purchase price of $12.27 per share, which represents the volume weighted average price for the five consecutive trading days ending the trading day immediately prior to

April 7, 2026.

The Arrangement remains subject to the receipt of the approval of the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the "Court"). The Court hearing for obtaining a final order approving the Arrangement is currently scheduled to take place on June 15, 2026 and the Arrangement is expected to close on June 22, 2026.

Additional information regarding the terms of the Arrangement is set out in the Company's management proxy circular dated May 1, 2026, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.corporate.yp.ca.

About Yellow Pages Limited

Yellow Pages Limited (TSX: Y) is a Canadian digital media and marketing company that creates opportunities for buyers and sellers to interact and transact in the local economy. Yellow Pages holds some of Canada's leading local online properties including YP.ca, Canada411 and 411.ca. The Company also holds the YP, Canada411 and 411 mobile applications and Yellow Pages print directories. For more information visit www.corporate.yp.ca.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements about the Arrangement within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Completion of the Arrangement is subject to a number of risks. Risks that could impact the Arrangement are discussed in section 5 of our May 13, 2026 Management's Discussion and Analysis. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law, even if new information becomes available, as a result of future events or for any other reason.

SOURCE Yellow Pages Limited

Contacts: Investors & Media: Philip Samman, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, [email protected], [email protected]