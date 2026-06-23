Yellow Pages Limited Completes Arrangement

MONTREAL, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Yellow Pages Limited (TSX: Y) (the "Company"), a leading Canadian digital media and marketing company, today announced completion of the Company's previously announced arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement"). The Arrangement became effective at 11:59 p.m. (Eastern time) on June 22, 2026.

Under the Arrangement, the Company repurchased from Shareholders pro rata an aggregate of 2,037,489 common shares at a purchase price of $12.27 per share, which represents the volume weighted average price for the five consecutive trading days ending the trading day immediately prior to April 7, 2026. In connection with the Arrangement, the Company also voluntarily contributed $2.0 million to the Company's Defined Benefit Pension Plan in April 2026. It is anticipated that Shareholders will receive payment for their repurchased shares on June 25, 2026.

Additional information regarding the terms of the Arrangement is set out in the Company's management proxy circular dated May 1, 2026, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.corporate.yp.ca.

About Yellow Pages Limited

Yellow Pages Limited (TSX: Y) is a Canadian digital media and marketing company that creates opportunities for buyers and sellers to interact and transact in the local economy. Yellow Pages holds some of Canada's leading local online properties including YP.ca, Canada411 and 411.ca. The Company also holds the YP, Canada411 and 411 mobile applications and Yellow Pages print directories. For more information visit www.corporate.yp.ca.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements about the Arrangement within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Completion of the Arrangement is subject to a number of risks. Risks that could impact the Arrangement are discussed in section 5 of our May 13, 2026 Management's Discussion and Analysis. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law, even if new information becomes available, as a result of future events or for any other reason.

SOURCE Yellow Pages Limited

Contacts: Investors & Media: Philip Samman, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, [email protected], [email protected]